Fresno State HC Commends Kansas Football Ahead of Week 0 Matchup
Ahead of Kansas and Fresno State's Week 0 contest, both team's head coaches spoke to the media on Monday about the upcoming matchup.
Matt Entz fielded questions about his squad and what he expects from the Jayhawks this Saturday. He spoke very highly of the program and what Lance Leipold has done during his tenure in Lawrence.
"We need to get a great evaluation of where we're at. And Kansas will provide that, most definitely. We're gonna go play a well-coached football team," Entz stated. "(Lance Leipold) has done an unbelievable job at Kansas creating excitement, creating wins, getting to bowl games. We're gonna get an opportunity to see what they've done with that stadium.
Entz, who won two FCS national championships at North Dakota State, is entering his first year at Fresno, replacing Tim Skipper at the helm.
He spent one year at USC under Lincoln Riley as assistant head coach for defense before accepting the Fresno job in December.
Entz assumed the leadership of a group that went 6-7 a year ago and is working with a handful of new players on both sides of the ball. He knows that the first game will be challenging, but wants his players to focus solely on football.
"We gotta find ways to limit the noise and excitement, because there's gonna be a ton of it ... Game 1 always provides a number of challenges. Trying to make sure we live in the moment, block out distractions, focus on the football."
During his presser, Entz also sang his praise for KU quarterback Jalon Daniels. He made sure to note that he is a 'tremendous athlete' and can be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation when he is playing at his best.
The Bulldogs will be the first opponent Leipold and Co. take on in the refurbished David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. It marks the first time Kansas plays a true home game in nearly two years, as the program hosted contests in Children's Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium while construction was ongoing.
Last week, donor and university alumnus David Booth gave the Kansas athletic program a $300 million gift, one of the biggest in college sports history.
Approximately $75 million will go toward Phase II of the Gateway District project, which is set to begin following the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Excitement will be through the roof for Jayhawk fans when the team takes the field on Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. CT.