Time for Jalon Daniels to Wake Up: Steps to Elevate His Game for Kansas Football
Kansas Football quarterback Jalon Daniels has faced significant struggles this season.
Once a Heisman favorite, his prospects have dimmed following the Jayhawks' disappointing 1-4 start. Compounding the issue is the lackluster performance from offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, which has mirrored Daniels' own decision-making on the field.
Despite these challenges, Daniels possesses undeniable talent and the tools to succeed. Here’s what he needs to focus on to turn things around against the Sun Devils in Tempe this Saturday.
Simplifying the Game Plan
One of the most effective ways to help Daniels find his rhythm is to simplify the offensive scheme.
By focusing on quick, high-percentage throws, the coaching staff can help him gain confidence early in the game. Utilizing short to intermediate routes will allow Daniels to find a groove without the pressure of needing to make difficult throws under duress.
Incorporating quick screen passes and designed rollouts can create easier opportunities for him to connect with his receiver
Leveraging Key Playmakers
The Jayhawks have a talented receiving corps, and it’s crucial for Daniels to lean on reliable targets like Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm.
Both wide receivers possess the skill set to stretch the field, but they also excel in short to intermediate routes, making them perfect options for Daniels as he looks to build momentum.
Establishing chemistry with Arnold and Grimm will be vital. Daniels should look to involve them early, utilizing their speed and route-running ability to create mismatches against opposing defenses.
With consistent targets in the passing game, Daniels will gain the necessary confidence to make bigger plays down the line.
Minimizing Mistakes
To elevate his game, Daniels must focus on limiting mistakes, particularly those costly interceptions that have plagued him in the past this season.
Maintaining a disciplined approach in his decision-making will be critical.
This involves reading defenses accurately, recognizing coverages, and knowing when to throw the ball away instead of forcing a pass into a tight window.
