Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Takes Big Hit in EA Sports CFB Ratings, Largest in Nation
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels has seen a significant dip in his 2024 season performance, culminating in a notable ratings fall in EA Sports College Football 25.
After entering the season as one of the most highly anticipated players, Daniels has struggled to find consistency, and his team’s 1-4 start has only compounded the disappointment.
Once rated 89 overall, Daniels’ performance decline has led to a two-point drop in his EA Sports CFB rating, now sitting at an 87. This drop ties him for the largest rating decrease in the country, a mark shared by several other high-profile players.
Daniels, a junior from Lawndale, CA, was expected to be a breakout star after showing promise in previous seasons. However, through five games in 2024, he has thrown for 805 yards with 5 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, a far cry from the expectations placed on him. His inconsistency has hampered Kansas’ offense, leading to their disappointing start to the year.
Joining Daniels in this sizable ratings decline are:
- Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton — 88 (-2)
- Texas safety Andrew Mukuba — 87 (-2)
- NC State quarterback Grayson McCall — 86 (-2)
- Florida State offensive lineman TJ Ferguson — 81 (-2)
For Kansas and Daniels, the 2024 season has been a challenging one.
His rating may have taken a hit, but with the season still unfolding, there’s an opportunity for him to bounce back and reclaim his form.
However, the pressure is mounting as the Jayhawks look for answers heading into the second half of their season.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect
Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?