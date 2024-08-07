Jayson Gilliom's Dual-Role Mastery Set to Elevate Kansas Defense in 2024
There's a new defensive leader in the linebacker room for the Kansas Jayhawks.
Jayson Gilliom, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound safety/linebacker hybrid, has been turning heads at multiple positions during fall camp. Originally a safety, Gilliom has smoothly transitioned into the Hawk linebacker spot and is now also taking on inside linebacker duties.
Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Gilliom recorded 19 tackles, a sack, and a pass deflection. Now a junior, he is hoping to make an even bigger impact.
Gilliom explained the nuances between playing safety and the Hawk linebacker position on Tuesday.
"The Hawk's like our outside linebacker spot. But, you know, coming from the safety group playing that S position, Hawk position was kind of similar," Gilliom said. "A little few different rules in there scheme-wise, but pretty much the same thing."
His versatility has been a significant asset to the defense. With experience at both positions, Gilliom hopes that his overall versatility, along with that of his teammates, can give the Jayhawks defense a boost in 2024.
"I think it's great, you know, having the safeties come in and play that Cinco position," Gilliom said. "I feel like that adds a lot of value to the defense, you know, because they're able to do a lot of stuff, you know. So, um, I think that's that's going to help our defense a lot.
Gilliom's transition has also involved a physical change. Through an off-season diet and workout plan, he's noticeably bulkier. "I put on about 10 pounds," he shared, noting the need for added bulk to handle the linebacker role.
Reflecting on the linebacker room during fall camp, Gilliom was optimistic for the group as they return a number of starters.
"I feel we've been doing a really good job, you know, communicating, running for the ball, playing physical," Gilliom said. "I feel like we're going to be a very special group this year, so I'm excited for the season."
Leadership has been a shared responsibility in the linebacker group, according to Gilliom, as seniority has played a factor on defense in a number of spots.
"We have a very senior-heavy linebacker room coming in, with people who've had experience like me," Gilliom said. "Just having those older guys encourage each other and the younger guys too, I feel like that's been a really cool thing about the linebacker group."
When it comes to cross-training at different linebacker spots, Gilliom has been versatile, not just limiting himself to the Hawk role.
"I've been doing Will and Mike both," Gilliom said. "The Mike, I feel like, has more responsibilities, more like the quarterback of the defense, you know, setting the front, um, knowing all the checks, and getting the defense set up and also making sure the safety like communication is back there. So it's kind of like all tied together with the Mike quarterback of the defense. So I feel like that part has been challenging at times, but it's also kind of like cool to see, you know, get to experience and kind of get to perfect so that when I do play Mike or I play Will, I know other things that can help me within defense."
Gilliom's position training is part of a larger scheme to enhance overall versatility by head coach Lance Leipold. So if you're watching the Jayhawks in 2024, be on the lookout for some interesting changes in Lawrence.
