Where Kansas Football Ranked in the 2025 NCAA Academic Progress Rate

The NCAA APR - Academic Progress Rate - matters more than you might think. Where did the Jayhawk football program rank among Big 12 schools?

Pete Fiutak

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks mascot sits among the marching band during the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The NCAA Academic Progress Rate might seem sort of boring and dull compared to recruiting rankings and aspects of the upcoming season, but it's actually a big deal - especially for the higher in the FBS schools.

It's a ranking and rating of academic eligibility and staying in school - there's a bigger breakdown here, if you're interested. It's relatively basic, but it matters. If you're, say, Akron, and you don't get to a certainl level in this latest round, there are penalties including a post-season/bowl ban.

If you're Kansas, and - hopefully the Jayhawks go 10-2 and none of this is a problem - you have a rough season with some bad breaks and go 5-7, there's still a shot to go to a bowl game.

If there aren't enough bowl eligible teams - six wins or more - the next teams available go by APR. The highest-ranked five-win team gets the first shot at a bowl - two years ago, 5-7 Minnesota went to the Quick Lane and beat Bowling Green.

Where does Kansas football rank among the Big 12 schools?

The highest possible score is 1000, and the national ranking is out of 136 current FBS teams. This is for the 2023-2024 season, but it just came out recently.

16 Houston Cougars

NCAA APR: 940
National Rank: 127

15 BYU Cougars

NCAA APR: 954
National Rank: T107

14 Colorado Buffaloes

NCAA APR: 961
National Rank: T92

13 TCU Horned Frogs

NCAA APR: 963
National Rank: 89

12 Arizona Wildcats

NCAA APR: 969
National Rank: T74

11 Kansas Jayhawks

NCAA APR: 972
National Rank: T67

10 Arizona State Sun Devils

NCAA APR: 973
National Rank: T65

9 Baylor Bears

NCAA APR: 974
National Rank: T63

8 West Virginia Mountaineers

NCAA APR: 980
National Rank: T42

7 Texas Tech Red Raiders

NCAA APR: 981
National Rank: T40

6 Utah Utes

NCAA APR: 984
National Rank: T30

T4 Oklahoma State Cowboys

NCAA APR: 986
National Rank: T21

T4 UCF Knights

NCAA APR: 986
National Rank: T21

3 Kansas State Wildcats

NCAA APR: 990
National Rank: T13

2 Iowa State Cyclones

NCAA APR: 991
National Rank: T11

1 Cincinnati Bearcats

NCAA APR: 994
National Rank: 7

Published
Pete Fiutak
