Where Kansas Football Ranked in the 2025 NCAA Academic Progress Rate
The NCAA Academic Progress Rate might seem sort of boring and dull compared to recruiting rankings and aspects of the upcoming season, but it's actually a big deal - especially for the higher in the FBS schools.
It's a ranking and rating of academic eligibility and staying in school - there's a bigger breakdown here, if you're interested. It's relatively basic, but it matters. If you're, say, Akron, and you don't get to a certainl level in this latest round, there are penalties including a post-season/bowl ban.
If you're Kansas, and - hopefully the Jayhawks go 10-2 and none of this is a problem - you have a rough season with some bad breaks and go 5-7, there's still a shot to go to a bowl game.
If there aren't enough bowl eligible teams - six wins or more - the next teams available go by APR. The highest-ranked five-win team gets the first shot at a bowl - two years ago, 5-7 Minnesota went to the Quick Lane and beat Bowling Green.
Where does Kansas football rank among the Big 12 schools?
The highest possible score is 1000, and the national ranking is out of 136 current FBS teams. This is for the 2023-2024 season, but it just came out recently.
16 Houston Cougars
NCAA APR: 940
National Rank: 127
15 BYU Cougars
NCAA APR: 954
National Rank: T107
14 Colorado Buffaloes
NCAA APR: 961
National Rank: T92
13 TCU Horned Frogs
NCAA APR: 963
National Rank: 89
12 Arizona Wildcats
NCAA APR: 969
National Rank: T74
11 Kansas Jayhawks
NCAA APR: 972
National Rank: T67
10 Arizona State Sun Devils
NCAA APR: 973
National Rank: T65
9 Baylor Bears
NCAA APR: 974
National Rank: T63
8 West Virginia Mountaineers
NCAA APR: 980
National Rank: T42
7 Texas Tech Red Raiders
NCAA APR: 981
National Rank: T40
6 Utah Utes
NCAA APR: 984
National Rank: T30
T4 Oklahoma State Cowboys
NCAA APR: 986
National Rank: T21
T4 UCF Knights
NCAA APR: 986
National Rank: T21
3 Kansas State Wildcats
NCAA APR: 990
National Rank: T13
2 Iowa State Cyclones
NCAA APR: 991
National Rank: T11
1 Cincinnati Bearcats
NCAA APR: 994
National Rank: 7