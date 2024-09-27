How Kansas Football’s Devin Neal Stacks Up Against the Nation’s Best RBs
Devin Neal has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging start to the season for the Kansas Jayhawks, who sit at 1-3.
The senior running back continues to showcase his exceptional skill set, combining power, vision, and quickness to dominate on the ground. Neal’s ability to read defenses and burst through holes has made him one of Kansas' most reliable offensive weapons. Despite the team’s struggles, Neal has consistently produced, scoring 3 touchdowns and accumulating 443 rushing yards.
Here's where Neal ranks nationally among some of the top running backs in college football.
Rushing Yards
- Kaleb Johnson - Iowa, Jr. RB - 685 yards
- Ashton Jeanty - Boise St., Jr. RB - 586 yards
- Omarion Hampton - North Carolina, Jr. RB - 555 yards
- Bryson Daily - Army West Point, Sr. QB - 492 yards
- Ja'Quinden Jackson - Arkansas, Sr. RB - 472 yards
- Kyle Monangai - Rutgers, Sr. RB - 457 yards
- Micah Bernard - Utah, Sr. RB - 456 yards
- Dylan Sampson - Tennessee, Jr. RB - 449 yards
- RJ Harvey - UCF, Sr. RB - 448 yards
- Devin Neal - Kansas, Sr. RB - 443 yards
Touchdowns
- Dylan Sampson (Tennessee) - 10 TDs
- Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) - 9 TDs
- Ashton Jeanty (Boise St.) - 9 TDs
- Bryson Daily (Army West Point) - 8 TDs
- Ja'Quinden Jackson (Arkansas) - 8 TDs
- RJ Harvey (UCF) - 8 TDs
- Henry Parrish Jr. (Ole Miss) - 7 TDs
- Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech) - 7 TDs
- Anthony Hankerson (Oregon St.) - 7 TDs
- Mario Anderson Jr. (Memphis) - 7 TDs
- Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) - 6 TDs
- Brashard Smith (SMU) - 6 TDs
- Fluff Bothwell (South Alabama) - 6 TDs
- Riley Leonard (Notre Dame) - 6 TDs
- Kyle Monangai (Rutgers) - 5 TDs
- Cam Skattebo (Arizona St.) - 5 TDs
- John Mateer (Washington St.) - 5 TDs
- Quinshon Judkins (Ohio St.) - 5 TDs
- Kalel Mullings (Michigan) - 4 TDs
- Jam Griffin (Oregon St.) - 4 TDs
- Anthony Tyus III (Ohio) - 4 TDs
- Jonah Coleman (Washington) - 4 TDs
- Quinton Cooley (Liberty) - 4 TDs
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) - 4 TDs
- Taylen Green (Arkansas) - 4 TDs
- Kanye Udoh (Army West Point) - 4 TDs
- Justice Ellison (Indiana) - 4 TDs
- Raheim Sanders (South Carolina) - 4 TDs
- Devin Neal (Kansas) - 3 TDs
