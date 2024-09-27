KANSAS

How Kansas Football’s Devin Neal Stacks Up Against the Nation’s Best RBs

Despite the Jayhawks' sluggish start to the season, Neal has emerged as a standout performer.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs in for a touchdown runs in for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against Lindenwood Lions Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Children's Mercy Park.
Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs in for a touchdown runs in for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against Lindenwood Lions Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Children's Mercy Park. / © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Devin Neal has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging start to the season for the Kansas Jayhawks, who sit at 1-3.

The senior running back continues to showcase his exceptional skill set, combining power, vision, and quickness to dominate on the ground. Neal’s ability to read defenses and burst through holes has made him one of Kansas' most reliable offensive weapons. Despite the team’s struggles, Neal has consistently produced, scoring 3 touchdowns and accumulating 443 rushing yards.

Here's where Neal ranks nationally among some of the top running backs in college football.

Rushing Yards

  1. Kaleb Johnson - Iowa, Jr. RB - 685 yards
  2. Ashton Jeanty - Boise St., Jr. RB - 586 yards
  3. Omarion Hampton - North Carolina, Jr. RB - 555 yards
  4. Bryson Daily - Army West Point, Sr. QB - 492 yards
  5. Ja'Quinden Jackson - Arkansas, Sr. RB - 472 yards
  6. Kyle Monangai - Rutgers, Sr. RB - 457 yards
  7. Micah Bernard - Utah, Sr. RB - 456 yards
  8. Dylan Sampson - Tennessee, Jr. RB - 449 yards
  9. RJ Harvey - UCF, Sr. RB - 448 yards
  10. Devin Neal - Kansas, Sr. RB - 443 yards

Touchdowns

  1. Dylan Sampson (Tennessee) - 10 TDs
  2. Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) - 9 TDs
  3. Ashton Jeanty (Boise St.) - 9 TDs
  4. Bryson Daily (Army West Point) - 8 TDs
  5. Ja'Quinden Jackson (Arkansas) - 8 TDs
  6. RJ Harvey (UCF) - 8 TDs
  7. Henry Parrish Jr. (Ole Miss) - 7 TDs
  8. Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech) - 7 TDs
  9. Anthony Hankerson (Oregon St.) - 7 TDs
  10. Mario Anderson Jr. (Memphis) - 7 TDs
  11. Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) - 6 TDs
  12. Brashard Smith (SMU) - 6 TDs
  13. Fluff Bothwell (South Alabama) - 6 TDs
  14. Riley Leonard (Notre Dame) - 6 TDs
  15. Kyle Monangai (Rutgers) - 5 TDs
  16. Cam Skattebo (Arizona St.) - 5 TDs
  17. John Mateer (Washington St.) - 5 TDs
  18. Quinshon Judkins (Ohio St.) - 5 TDs
  19. Kalel Mullings (Michigan) - 4 TDs
  20. Jam Griffin (Oregon St.) - 4 TDs
  21. Anthony Tyus III (Ohio) - 4 TDs
  22. Jonah Coleman (Washington) - 4 TDs
  23. Quinton Cooley (Liberty) - 4 TDs
  24. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) - 4 TDs
  25. Taylen Green (Arkansas) - 4 TDs
  26. Kanye Udoh (Army West Point) - 4 TDs
  27. Justice Ellison (Indiana) - 4 TDs
  28. Raheim Sanders (South Carolina) - 4 TDs
  29. Devin Neal (Kansas) - 3 TDs

