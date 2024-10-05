Kansas Football Weather Alert: Extreme Heat in Tempe, Safety Tips for Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks are set to face not only the Arizona State Sun Devils this Saturday but also some of the most extreme weather conditions in college football history.
With temperatures expected to reach a blistering 105 degrees at kickoff, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for the region, in effect until Monday evening at 8 p.m. MST.
Safety Tips for Kansas vs. Arizona State
Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing can help, along with seeking shade when possible. Additionally, using cooling towels or portable fans can aid in keeping your body temperature down. Always be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness and nausea, and don’t hesitate to find relief if needed.
Kansas vs. Arizona State Preview
The excessive heat warning from the NWS classifies the conditions as "dangerously hot," cautioning that the sweltering temperatures could result in heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke for those exposed for too long.
For Arizona State, enduring these temperatures is routine; the Sun Devils regularly deal with 100-plus degree heat from May through October. But for Kansas, this will be uncharted territory.
"Once you're above 90, it's pretty darn hot all the way around," Kansas coach Lance Leipold saidearlier this week. "So it'll be a challenge, but we can't let it get to us."
The Jayhawks have never played in such conditions before — this will be the hottest game in Kansas football history.
Fans traveling from Lawrence, Kansas, to Tempe, Arizona, are urged to take precautions. Hydration and protection from the sun will be critical, as game-time temperatures will hover in the low 100s well into the evening.
The NWS predicts temperatures will only start to cool into the high 90s after the sun sets at 6:06 p.m. MST, meaning the second half will still be played in intense heat.
Saturday’s contest will be the hottest recorded college football game in over 30 years, setting the stage for an endurance test that will go beyond strategy and skill.
Both teams will need to manage their hydration and stamina as much as they manage their game plans.
While the Sun Devils might have the upper hand in heat acclimation, Kansas will have to find a way to cope with the furnace-like conditions.
