Kansas Football Suffers Fifth Straight Loss, Falls to Arizona State 35-31
For the fifth consecutive game, Kansas football found itself on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Despite a valiant effort, the Jayhawks couldn’t hold on to their fourth-quarter lead, falling 35-21 to Arizona State in a dramatic finish on Saturday night.
With just over two minutes remaining, Kansas appeared to be in control after quarterback Jalon Daniels delivered a perfect 34-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Skinner, threading the ball between two defenders to reclaim the lead at 31-28. It was arguably Daniels' best throw of the season, and Kansas fans erupted in excitement as the play was confirmed following a lengthy review.
With just seconds remaining, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt threw a game-winning touchdown pass to steal the lead. The ensuing extra point gave the Sun Devils a 35-31 advantage, leaving Kansas without enough time to mount a comeback.
How It Happened...
Fourth Quarter:
- Arizona State scores a touchdown with less than a minute left to take the lead. Arizona State 35, Kansas 31. (0:16 4Q)
- Ruling on the field stands after an extended review. Kansas 31, Arizona State 28. (2:04 4Q)
- Jalon Daniels throws an absolute dime to Quintin Skinner for the touchdown. 34-yard pass thrown right into his hands in-between two defenders over the top of the defense. Wow. Easily his best throw of the season. Play is under review.
- Jalon Daniels takes a massive hit. It was late. Lance Leipold was heated. Two fouls on the defense. Offsides and unneccesary roughness. 15-yard penalty. Play is under review for targeting, and Clayton Smith is ejected. (4:30 4Q)
- Arizona State with a massive play by Sam Leavitt. Sun Devils take the lead on the 31-yard toss to Jordyn Tyson. Arizona State 28, Kansas 24. (6:19 4Q)
- Cobee Bryant down on the field for Kansas. Devin Dye also limped off the field moments ago. (9:15 4Q)
- Devin Neal hits a huge breakaway run. 31-yard touchdown. Kansas 24, Arizona State 21. (10:49 4Q)
Third Quarter:
- Skattebo and Arizona State punch it in for the score. Sun Devils take the lead. Arizona State 21, Jayhawks 17. (14:50 3Q)
- Devin Dye nabs his first career interception. Touchback for the Jayhawks. Huge. (7:30 3Q)
- Tabor Allen's 21-yard field goal is good. Missed opportunity for the Jayhawks as Jalon Daniels missed a touchdown on third down as the result of an overthrow. Kansas 17, Arizona State 14. (10:53 3Q)
Halftime: Kansas 14, Arizona State 14.
- This is easily the most comfortable Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels has looked to date. He's 10/14 for 150 yards and a TD through the air. He's also got 24 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Second Quarter:
- Just like that, the Sun Devils capitalize on a second-chance opportunity. 20-yard touchdown for Cameron Metayer. Arizona State 14, Kansas 14. (0:26 2Q)
- Jayhawks get stuffed immediately. Three-and-out as the Sun Devils take a timeout. (1:33 2Q)
- Mello Dotson rips it away from the Sun Devils. The Jayhawks takeover on their own 36 with 1:42 remaining in the half.
- Arizona State fakes a punt for the first down. They now have the ball on the 50 yard-line. Seven point lead for the Jayhawks. We've reached the two-minute warning. (2:00 2Q)
- Kansas blocks a field goal. Massive. After a rough week on special teams last week, the Jayhawks catch a break. (7:43 2Q)
- Jalon Daniels fires a 30-yard strike to Quintin Skinner for the score. Kansas 14, Arizona State 7. (11:45 2Q)
First Quarter:
- Kansas responds with a 10 play, 75-yard drive for the score capped off by a 22-yard touchdown run from Jalon Daniels. Kansas 7, Arizona State 7.
- Seven play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown for the Sun Devils. Arizona State 7, Kansas 0.
Pregame:
- Temperature at kickoff is hovering around the lower 100s.
Arizona State vs. Kansas Game Details
- When: Saturday, October 5
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT)
- Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
- TV Channel: ESPN2
