Kansas Football Injury Report: Which Jayhawks Are Out vs. Wagner?
The Kansas Jayhawks are less than an hour away from kicking off against Wagner in the second game inside the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Lance Leipold is looking to secure a second straight victory following the season-opening 31-7 win over Fresno State, as momentum will be important ahead of next week’s massive road test at Missouri for the Border Showdown.
Wagner is an FCS opponent that is not expected to give KU much trouble, but the Jayhawks will still be without a few important players tonight. Here is what the official injury report looks like ahead of kickoff.
Kansas Football Injury Report Vs. Wagner
DE Dean Miller (Probable)
HB Leshon Williams (Questionable)
LB Joseph Sipp Jr. (Out)
DT Gage Keys (Out)
DE Dylan Brooks (Out)
The biggest name on that list is Dean Miller, who earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors a year ago. Miller, the 2024 sack leader for Kansas, missed Week 0 with an injury but Leipold confirmed he is expected to make his season debut in limited action tonight against Wagner.
Running back transfer Leshon Williams has been listed as questionable or doubtful after suffering a hand/wrist injury earlier in the week. Williams rushed for 57 yards and scored a touchdown in his first game as a Jayhawk.
If he misses the contest, Daniel Hishaw Jr. would solely claim the lead role in the backfield and be backed up by Johnny Thompson Jr. and Harry Stewart III.
Kansas will also be without two defensive linemen once again, as Gage Keys and Dylan Brooks are both ruled out for the Wagner contest.
That leaves the Jayhawks a bit short up front, although the matchup against Wagner should allow the coaching staff to rotate depth and preserve starters.
Another absence is Bowling Green transfer linebacker Joseph Sipp Jr., who has yet to make his first appearance in a crimson and blue uniform.
The Jayhawks were dealing with several injuries through fall camp, but the overall outlook appears manageable heading into tonight’s matchup. The staff has done a fine job keeping its players rested and fresh before the more difficult games come along on the schedule.
The most important thing against Wagner will not only be the final score, but also ensuring no players leave the game with new injuries.
And as a 46.5-point favorite, Kansas should have no issues defeating Wagner. Expect the Jayhawks to manage playing time carefully for anyone not at full health.