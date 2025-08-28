3 Final Thoughts Before Kansas vs. Wagner Football
Less than a week after debuting in the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with a win over Fresno State, the Jayhawks are back this Friday to take on Wagner, an FCS opponent.
Most people are looking toward how KU can use this game as a way to prepare for the Border Showdown next week against Missouri.
While the matchup will likely serve as little more than a tune-up and potential blowout, there are still a few storylines worth keeping an eye on. Here are our final three thoughts heading into tomorrow’s contest.
3. Defense Must Stay Sharp
For at least the opening few drives, it will be important for defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald to keep his unit sharp and disciplined, even against an overmatched opponent.
A couple of lapses could still result in blown coverages or missed assignments. Against Fresno State, the defense needed time to settle in, surrendering its only points of the night on the opening drive while missing a number of easy tackles along the way.
This week, the focus should be on tightening up early and showing cleaner execution from the start.
2. Isaiah Marshall Time?
We’ve already written about this at Kansas On SI, but Friday could mark the first and possibly only chance this season to see Isaiah Marshall get extended snaps against a live opponent.
The speedy redshirt freshman from Michigan has been on the radar of fans since his standout high school career at Southfield A&T. He rushed one time for 13 yards last week, showing off the elusiveness that makes him such a dangerous dual-threat player.
While the 2025 Jayhawks will continue to be Jalon Daniels’ team, the KU faithful should be excited to see their potential quarterback of the future under center for a quarter or two.
1. Don’t Push Anyone’s Limits
Coaches will never admit it, but the top priority in a game like this is to play all 60 minutes without an injury. That also applies to players recovering from an injury, like All-Big 12 defensive end Dean Miller or running back transfer Leshon Williams.
With a massive road showdown vs. Mizzou looming — a game that could define the season — KU needs its playmakers fresh and ready to wreak some havoc in Columbia.
Once the outcome is no longer in doubt, Lance Leipold should not hesitate to bring in the second and third units to close things out.