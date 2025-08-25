Kansas Football Introduced in New ESPN FPI Top 25 Rankings
The Kansas Jayhawks drew attention across the country after their commanding 31-7 victory over Fresno State in Saturday’s Week 0 opener.
Lance Leipold’s team controlled every aspect of the game, holding the Bulldogs scoreless after their first possession and executing at a high level on offense.
KU has been viewed as a team with the talent to contend in the Big 12, but this weekend was its first chance to showcase it on the field. The performance did not go unnoticed by ESPN’s Football Power Index, which updated following Week 0 and placed the Jayhawks just inside the top 25.
The ranking comes with high expectations, as the metric projects the Jayhawks to win 8.5 games this season while bumping them up five spots (No. 30 to No. 25) after the win.
In the Big 12 title picture, Kansas now sits ahead of several league rivals according to the FPI. Baylor checked in at No. 28, Iowa State at No. 31, Texas Tech at No. 35, and TCU at No. 36.
Kansas State remained in the FPI Top 25 at No. 21 despite falling to the Cyclones in Dublin, Ireland, to open the season. That certainly highlighted some flaws in ESPN's system, but at the same time, it showed that Kansas is starting to receive proper recognition.
Against Fresno, the offense wasted no time getting into rhythm under new coordinator and former quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski. Quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to form, completing 18-of-20 passes for three touchdowns in an efficient outing.
The defense, which entered the season with question marks after losing Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson, also delivered a strong performance.
Kansas intercepted Fresno quarterback E.J. Warner twice and added three sacks in what was a statement game from the unit. The Bulldogs were limited to just one scoring drive and could not establish any rhythm against a relentless KU defense.
Next on the Jayhawks' schedule is an FCS opponent in Wagner, giving the program another chance to build momentum in front of its home crowd in the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The nonconference schedule concludes with a trip to Columbia to take on Missouri in the first Border Showdown on the gridiron since 2011, a matchup that is perhaps the most pivotal of the season.
Leipold’s squad still has more to prove before breaking into the AP Top 25, but the potential is undoubtedly there. If Kansas can knock off Missouri on the road, the conversation around this team will change in a significant way.