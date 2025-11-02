Kansas Football Offers Younger Brother of Promising Jayhawk QB
The Kansas football program hosted several highly touted visitors on campus during the Jayhawks' 38-21 victory over Oklahoma State. It was the second-to-last home game of the season for KU, meaning it was one of the final opportunities for Lance Leipold and his coaching staff to bring in future recruits for an official gameday visit.
The matchup came at a crucial time, especially following last week's disheartening loss to Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown, a defeat that may have played a role in the recent decommitment of prized defensive back J.J. Dunnigan Jr.
Among the visitors in attendance was a talented young wide receiver with a notable family connection to the program. Christian Marshall, a Class of 2029 wideout and the younger brother of KU backup quarterback Isaiah Marshall, was one of several recruits in Lawrence for the weekend.
Marshall is a freshman at Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, who currently sits without a rating in 247 Sports' 2029 recruiting class rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds.
A dynamic receiver who can play both on the outside and in the slot, Marshall is extremely quick and can make defenders miss with his elusiveness. He projects as a significant deep ball threat and will only get better with age and experience.
According to his X page, Marshall holds six Division I offers in total from Boston College, Pittsburgh, Southern Mississippi, Kent State, Central Michigan, and now Kansas.
By the time Marshall would hypothetically arrive at KU, his brother would have already graduated from the university. However, his ties to the program could certainly play a role in his recruitment.
As one of the first prospects offered by KU in the 2029 class, the Jayhawks will undoubtedly be keeping tabs on the young star as his high school career progresses.
His Hudl page can be found here.
Kansas Looking to Snag Its Second Pledge From the Marshall Family
Christian's older brother, Isaiah, could potentially be the quarterback of the future in Lawrence once Jalon Daniels graduates.
The former Southfield A&T star was a massive addition to the Jayhawks' 2024 class. He was best known for being responsible for helping break Belleville High School's 38-game win streak en route to a state title over top recruit Bryce Underwood.
Marshall redshirted at Kansas last year but has gotten some run this season. He even broke off an electric 43-yard run on Saturday with his brother in attendance, bringing his season stats to eight carries for 112 rushing yards in addition to 28 passing yards on 3-for-3 passing.
With Daniels' last year of eligibility approaching, there will be big conversations around the program regarding who will be the next signal-caller.
The top options include Marshall, Cole Ballard, David McComb, or a player from the transfer portal, but Marshall's dual-threat ability make him a much more intriguing choice heading into next seasons.