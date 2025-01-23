KANSAS

Kansas Football Transfer Portal: The 3 Most Impactful Jayhawk Newcomers

The Jayhawks are assembling a powerhouse transfer portal class. Here are the standout additions.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Kansas football is building some real momentum this offseason, and the transfer portal continues to be a key tool in the Jayhawks’ rise.

So far, Lance Leipold and his staff have added 16 intriguing pieces, including a linebacker with big-time production, a defensive back with SEC experience, and a speedy receiver with untapped potential.

Let’s dive into the three newcomers who could make a major impact in Lawrence.

Bangally Kamara – Linebacker (South Carolina/Pitt)

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Bangally Kamara (11) tackles Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) in the backfield during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds, Kamara is a force at linebacker, and Kansas fans should be thrilled he’s wearing crimson and blue next season.

He started his career at Pitt, where he racked up 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks over 48 games. Kamara transferred to South Carolina for the 2024 season but played in fewer than four games, preserving his redshirt.

Kamara picked Kansas over SMU, Purdue, and Mississippi State, and it’s not hard to see why.

He’s a veteran presence with proven production and fills a critical need for the Jayhawks. Expect him to be a leader on this defense from Day 1.

Jahlil Hurley – Defensive Back (Alabama)

Mar 21, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Defensive back Jahlil Hurley snags a pass during practice at the University Alabama Thursday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

As someone who spent years covering Alabama football, I can tell you there was a lot of buzz around Hurley last offseason.

A former four-star recruit, he led position group drills at cornerback during Kalen DeBoer’s initial arrival, and there were high hopes he’d secure a starting role. But with guys like Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown ahead of him, Hurley struggled to find consistent playing time.

Now, Hurley gets a fresh start with the Jayhawks. With Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson moving on, Hurley has a chance to make an immediate impact in the secondary.

He played in nine games for Alabama last season and brings talent, length, and a high football IQ.

If he puts it all together, he could be a game-changer for Kansas.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr. – Wide Receiver (Alabama)

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (3) and wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrate after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Another Alabama transfer, Henderson might be the most exciting addition purely because of his speed.

This guy is lightning-fast—maybe the fastest player at Alabama during his time there—but he’s still developing as a wide receiver. He was originally recruited as a running back and transitioned to receiver, playing primarily on special teams, where he was fantastic.

Henderson only has five career catches, but with Quinten Skinner, Lawrence Arnold, and Luke Grimm leaving, there’s a big opportunity for him in Lawrence.

His speed could open up the offense in ways we haven’t seen, and if he polishes his route-running and hands, he could be a major weapon.

