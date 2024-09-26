Kansas Football vs. TCU Football: Ultimate Fan and Gameday Guide
Get ready for an exciting day as the Kansas Jayhawks host the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
With kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and broadcasted on ESPN+, this game marks the first of four matchups at Arrowhead for the Jayhawks this season.
A Special Family Weekend
This weekend is extra special, as it coincides with Family Weekend at the University of Kansas. The festivities kick off Friday night with the third annual Rock Chalk Block Party, presented by Central Bank and supported by adidas. Held on Mass Street between 10th and 11th Streets, this free event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will feature music, games, and activities. Attendees can enjoy a pep rally at 7:20 p.m. and performances by country/hip-hop artist David Morris at 7:50 p.m., culminating with the headline act, Shaboozey, at 8:30 p.m.
Gameday Experience
On gameday, fans can expect a vibrant atmosphere with various activities and giveaways. Here’s a rundown of the pregame schedule, courtesy of Kansas Athletics:
- 10:30 a.m. – Parking lots open
- 11:30 a.m. – Gameday Fanfest presented by Electric Park in the Ford Tailgate District (Lot M)
- 12:30 p.m. – Community America Club Level and Ford Founder's Club open
- 1:00 p.m. – All gates open
- 2:18 p.m. – Pregame flyover by a KC-135 from the 190th Air Refueling Wing
The first 500 students to enter the stadium will receive a complimentary clear crossbody KU bag. Students should enter through Gate G to claim their giveaway.
Additionally, Kansas Athletics will recognize educators during the game with discounted ticket options for educators who purchase in advance. There will also be a special ‘stand and wave’ opportunity for all educators in attendance.
Weather Forecast
Expect partly cloudy skies with a temperature around 83°F, a 20% chance of precipitation, and wind gusts at 13 mph — nearly perfect conditions for a day of football.
Events in Kansas City
If you’re in town early, take advantage of the various activities happening in Kansas City, including:
- GloWild Lantern Festival at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
- Halloween Haunt at Worlds of Fun
- 2024 Universal Film Festival
- Dionne Warwick with the Kansas City Symphony
- Live in Electric Park Saturday Showcase at J. Rieger & Co.
- Local Motive Showcase at Casual Animal Brewing Company
Game Information
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28; 2:30 p.m. CT
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium; Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: ESPN+
Betting Odds
Kansas enters the game as a slight favorite, with a 1.5-point edge, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Jayhawks are listed at -125 on the moneyline, while TCU stands at +105. The over/under for the game is set at 59.5 points, indicating expectations for a competitive and high-scoring matchup.
