Kansas Jayhawks Football: July 6 Updates & Recruiting News to Know
Kansas football had an active weekend on the recruiting trail and is gearing up for one of the Big 12’s biggest offseason events. Here are the headlines you need to know about regarding Kansas football for the upcoming week.
3. Kansas Offers 2027 Wide Receiver Jai Jones
The Jayhawks offered Jai Jones, one of the top wideouts in the 2027 recruiting class, over the weekend. He is a consensus 3-star recruit and a top-500 prospect among the country's rising juniors. KU is looking to continue its strong pipeline in the state of Arizona.
2. A New Era of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Kansas unveiled its long-anticipated updated design of Kivisto Field on Thursday, the playing surface at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The refreshed look includes end zone block lettering, transparent sideline details, and a front-and-center Jayhawk.
1. Big 12 Media Days Begin July 8
Big 12 Media Days are just a few days away for Kansas and other schools in the conference. Hosted in The Star in Frisco, Texas, Lance Leipold and four of his top players will represent the program at the event, which lasts from July 8-9.
