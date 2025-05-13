Kansas Offers Four Recruits From Chicago Powerhouse Mount Carmel
Lance Leipold has a plan and he's sticking to it.
Recruit the heck out of the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic League Conference in Illinois. Last week Kansas offered a pair of scholarships to defensive stars Brayden Parks and Kameron McGee out of Chicago's Brother Rice and offensive lineman Luke Injaychock out of Nazareth Academy (La Grange, Ill.).
And that trend continued on Monday when Leipold and his staff offered four student-athletes -- Quentin Burrell, WR; Marshaun Thornton, WR; Tavares Harrington, DB; Roman Igwebuike, LB -- out of Chicago's Mount Carmel High School.
For those not familiar with Mount Carmel High School, it won an Illinois state record 16 state championships and is currently coached by former Heisman Trophy finalist Jordan Lynch.
Lynch has won three straight IHSA State Championships and four total since taking over as head coach for his alma mater in 2017.
Igwebuike, Harrington and Burrell are all four-star recruits who graduate high school in 2027 while Thornton is just beginning his sophomore year and is part of the 2028 graduating class.
As a freshman last year, Thornton caught two passes for 50 yards in the state title game and already has 18 scholarship offers, all of which are from Power 4 programs.
Burrell, who is currently the fifth ranked wide out in his class, caught three passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns in last year's state championship game and has scholarship offers from major programs such as Notre Dame, Penn State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan and Auburn.
Harrington, who is ranked 85th in his class, recorded six tackles, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and half a tackle for loss in last year's state title game and has over 20 scholarship offers, including five from the SEC (Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt).
Igwebuike is the sixth-ranked player in the state of Illinois and has 21 scholarship offers, including 10 out of the Big Ten (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin.