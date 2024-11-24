Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Fires Back at Colorado Staffer After Upset Victory
Kansas football quarterback Jalon Daniels let his performance on the field do the talking in Saturday night’s stunning 37-21 victory over No. 16 Colorado at Arrowhead Stadium.
But after the game, Daniels didn’t hold back when addressing a pregame remark from Colorado staffer Warren Sapp.
Earlier in the week, Sapp, the Pro Football Hall of Famer now assisting Coach Deion Sanders at Colorado, referred to Daniels as a "jitterbug" while discussing Kansas’ offense.
The comment, seemingly meant to downplay Daniels' abilities, didn’t sit well with the Jayhawks’ quarterback.
Daniels responded in the best way possible—with a commanding performance. He threw for 189 yards and a touchdown, adding 72 rushing yards for good measure, while leading Kansas to a victory that shook up the college football landscape.
Daniels’ response was measured but confident, much like his play on the field.
The Jayhawks offense was efficient and dynamic, catching Colorado off-guard repeatedly.
Whether it was Daniels extending plays with his legs or delivering pinpoint passes under pressure, the Buffaloes had no answer for Kansas’ leader.
As for the "jitterbug" nickname? Daniels has embraced it—and turned it into fuel for his team’s resurgence.