Kansas vs. Cincinnati Football Final Game Predictions: Jayhawks Pull Away Late
The upcoming Kansas football game against Cincinnati this morning will be the second conference meeting of the season for the Jayhawks and the first for the Bearcats coming off a bye.
Both Lance Leipold and Scott Satterfield's teams went 2-1 in nonconference play and are now looking to prove themselves in the Big 12.
It is projected to be a close game that could swing back and forth multiple times. Here is how we project the Jayhawks game to end up today.
Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Prediction
Kansas' roster has far more offensive firepower heading into this contest. That is primarily due to quarterback Jalon Daniels and the season he is having.
Through the first four games of the campaign, Daniels has thrown for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns on a 66.7% completion percentage. He is one of the most dynamic signal-callers in the nation at his best and will be supported in the run game by offensive playmakers like running back Leshon Williams, who broke out for 129 yards and a touchdown run a week ago.
The Jayhawks have scored 31 or more points in each of their first four showdowns, even against a stout Missouri defense that has multiple future NFL players on it. But Cincinnati does have the more talented defense on paper.
Led by defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, the Bearcats boast several defensive stars that KU will need to keep in check. Linebackers Jake Golday (28 total tackles, 2.0 sacks) and Jonathan Thompson (16 total tackles, three tackles for loss) are off to a strong start this year.
One thing to monitor is the injury report. Corleone is listed as questionable just hours before the contest begins, leaving his status in serious jeopardy today.
Meanwhile, running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. and starting HAWK linebacker Mason Ellis have been ruled out for the contest. KU's backfield and secondary will be a bit short-handed today.
UC's X-factor is quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He has been an enigma thus far, throwing 69 yards and an interception in the season-opener but following that up with a combined 586 yards and eight touchdowns in the next two games (albeit against weaker opponents).
While Cincinnati is well-rested coming off its bye, it would need to come out firing on the offensive side. Sorsby showed against Nebraska that he isn't capable of leading a team back into a game with just his arm.
This is far from a gimme for the Jayhawks, but Leipold and Co. should be able to come out of this game victorious after pulling away with a couple of touchdowns in the second half.
Final Score Prediction: 34-20, Kansas