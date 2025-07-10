Lance Leipold Explains Why Kansas Star Missed Big 12 Media Days
The health of Preseason All-Big 12 Team selection Bryce Foster was a topic Lance Leipold discussed during the Kansas Jayhawks’ appearance at Big 12 Media Days.
Foster was initially slated to go to the event but was removed from KU’s lineup of four student-athletes a day before it began. Tight end DeShawn Hanika, who missed the entire 2024 season, attended in his place.
“Bryce had a little procedure done that’s gonna hold him back a little bit,” Leipold told reporters. “They didn’t want him to fly, so, you know, he’ll be ready the opening game and stuff. But it was just a decision we had made. He’s disappointed.”
Leipold added that while he does not know the specifics of the injury, he expects him back halfway through fall camp.
Foster, who previously played at Texas A&M, was featured on the All-Big 12 Second Team during his first year in Lawrence.
The standout center is considered the Jayhawks’ best NFL prospect on the 2025 roster, landing No. 134 on Pro Football Focus’ big board for the upcoming draft.
The update isn’t something Jayhawk fans want to hear, let alone two weeks before fall camp begins.
Hopefully, Leipold’s prediction comes true and Foster is ready to take the field on Aug. 23 against Fresno State.