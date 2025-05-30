Lance Leipold Offers Solution to Recent Transfer Portal Chaos
The transfer portal is easily the hottest topic in college football right now, and Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold has made strong use of it since arriving in Lawrence.
However, Leipold provided his stance on an important issue in the sport on Thursday during the Big 12 Spring Business meetings.
"As coaches, we unanimously believe in one transfer portal in January," Leipold said.
According to Leipold, every coach in the Big 12 feels there should only be one transfer portal window.
SEC coaches are also reportedly on board with the idea.
Limiting the portal to one January window would bring more structure by giving players more time to make decisions and help teams avoid constant surprises.
"Why January? We just feel it's a tough thing with calendars right now, where it goes and a chance to get your team settled," Leipold continued. "You're signing most of you guys in December. You know what your roster will be like to start the second semester, and you have the opportunity to work and develop and build those relationships and evaluate your team and get ready for the next season.”
Leipold dealt with an abnormal portal situation with tight end Keyan Burnett, who transferred from Arizona and committed to the Jayhawks, only to turn around and re-enter the portal to go right back to the Wildcats in the spring.
It was a situation that left KU fans scratching their heads and likely frustrated Leipold's staff.
Ultimately, the NCAA will have to regulate the portal in some way, because the current approach is simply unsustainable for the sport.