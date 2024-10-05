KANSAS

Live Updates: Kansas Football vs. Arizona State Football

The Jayhawks head to Tempe on Saturday to face the Sun Devils on the road.

Mathey Gibson

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks to fire a pass during the third quarter of the game against TCU Horned Frogs Saturday, September 28, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks to fire a pass during the third quarter of the game against TCU Horned Frogs Saturday, September 28, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the Kansas Jayhawks prepare to clash with the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, both teams are looking to build momentum.

Kansas enters the game looking to secure their second victory of the season, while Arizona State aims to capitalize on their home-field advantage. With an offense that averages 32.8 points per game, the Sun Devils will look to exploit the Jayhawks' defense, which has struggled at times this season.

Meanwhile, Kansas will need to establish their rushing attack to control the tempo and keep the Sun Devils' high-powered offense off the field.

Live Updates:

(most recent at the top)

First Quarter:

  • Kansas responds with a 10 play, 75-yard drive for the score capped off by a 22-yard touchdown run from Jalon Daniels. Kansas 7, Arizona State 7.
  • Seven play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown for the Sun Devils. Arizona State 7, Kansas 0.

Pregame:

  • Temperature at kickoff is hovering around the lower 100s.

Arizona State vs. Kansas Game Details

  • When: Saturday, October 5
  • Kickoff: 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT)
  • Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

