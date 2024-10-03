KANSAS

Big 12 Football Freshman of the Month: Who's the Kansas Candidate?

The Big 12's kids are off and running. After one month, who's been Kansas' most promising rookie and how does he stack up against the rest of the league's freshmen?

Rich Cirminiello

Kansas freshman defensive end DJ Warner (15) works through drills during practice Thursday, Aug. 15.
Kansas freshman defensive end DJ Warner (15) works through drills during practice Thursday, Aug. 15. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lance Leipold's fourth Kansas team is a veteran squad with few opportunities for underclassmen. And that makes the 1-4 start all the more confusing and frustrating.

However, one Jayhawks true freshman has worked his way into the two-deep and is showing signs why he was a four-star recruit. He'll get more snaps in the second half, which could mean a spot on the Freshman All-Big 12 Team.

Who else in the Big 12 is off to a fast start? Check out each team's top true freshman from September:

Arizona: FB Kayden Luke

Local recruit has logged more snaps than any other Wildcat rookie.

Arizona State: CB Rodney Bimage Jr.

Bimage has worked his way up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Javan Robinson.

Baylor: WR Jadon Porter

Not much to see here, with Porter leading the way with a pair of catches for 23 yards.

BYU: S Tommy Prassas

Prassas leads the Cougars in snaps and has eight tackles and a scoop-and-score TD.

Cincinnati: LB Simeon Coleman

Coleman has excelled in run defense, with four of his 16 stops being for minus yards.

Colorado: OT Jordan Seaton

Seaton is on the fast track to the Freshman All-American Team as one the country's top young blockers.

Houston: TE Traville Frederick Jr.

Frederick is working his way into the rotation as he looks for more reps in the final two months.

Iowa State: LB Cael Brezina

Brezina is starting, and playing well, for one of the last remaining undefeated programs.

Kansas: ED DJ Warner

Warner has already used his speed and athleticism to jet into the two-deep as a situational pass rusher.

The four-star recruit from Phoenix has a little extra motivation for this weekend's trip to Tempe to face Arizona State.

Kansas State: N/A

So far this season, no Wildcat true freshman has played significant minutes.

Oklahoma State: TE Josh Ford

The local kid with the enormous frame has caught six passes for 56 yards and his first TD.

TCU: ED Travis Jackson

Jackson has seven tackles and leads all Horned Frog rookies in snaps.

Texas Tech: WR Micah Hudson

The gem of the 2024 class is No. 2 on the depth chart at "Z" and has caught five passes for 47 yards.

UCF: CB Chasen Johnson

The backup to Brandon Adams has a very bright future in Orlando.

Utah: CB Cameron Calhoun

Yeah, Isaac Wilson has replaced Cam Rising at quarterback, but the staff has also been impressed by Calhoun's development.

West Virginia: DT Nate Gabriel

Gabriel has been active off the bench, making five stops and one for loss.

