Big 12 Football Freshman of the Month: Who's the Kansas Candidate?
Lance Leipold's fourth Kansas team is a veteran squad with few opportunities for underclassmen. And that makes the 1-4 start all the more confusing and frustrating.
However, one Jayhawks true freshman has worked his way into the two-deep and is showing signs why he was a four-star recruit. He'll get more snaps in the second half, which could mean a spot on the Freshman All-Big 12 Team.
Who else in the Big 12 is off to a fast start? Check out each team's top true freshman from September:
Arizona: FB Kayden Luke
Local recruit has logged more snaps than any other Wildcat rookie.
Arizona State: CB Rodney Bimage Jr.
Bimage has worked his way up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Javan Robinson.
Baylor: WR Jadon Porter
Not much to see here, with Porter leading the way with a pair of catches for 23 yards.
BYU: S Tommy Prassas
Prassas leads the Cougars in snaps and has eight tackles and a scoop-and-score TD.
Cincinnati: LB Simeon Coleman
Coleman has excelled in run defense, with four of his 16 stops being for minus yards.
Colorado: OT Jordan Seaton
Seaton is on the fast track to the Freshman All-American Team as one the country's top young blockers.
Houston: TE Traville Frederick Jr.
Frederick is working his way into the rotation as he looks for more reps in the final two months.
Iowa State: LB Cael Brezina
Brezina is starting, and playing well, for one of the last remaining undefeated programs.
Kansas: ED DJ Warner
Warner has already used his speed and athleticism to jet into the two-deep as a situational pass rusher.
The four-star recruit from Phoenix has a little extra motivation for this weekend's trip to Tempe to face Arizona State.
Kansas State: N/A
So far this season, no Wildcat true freshman has played significant minutes.
Oklahoma State: TE Josh Ford
The local kid with the enormous frame has caught six passes for 56 yards and his first TD.
TCU: ED Travis Jackson
Jackson has seven tackles and leads all Horned Frog rookies in snaps.
Texas Tech: WR Micah Hudson
The gem of the 2024 class is No. 2 on the depth chart at "Z" and has caught five passes for 47 yards.
UCF: CB Chasen Johnson
The backup to Brandon Adams has a very bright future in Orlando.
Utah: CB Cameron Calhoun
Yeah, Isaac Wilson has replaced Cam Rising at quarterback, but the staff has also been impressed by Calhoun's development.
West Virginia: DT Nate Gabriel
Gabriel has been active off the bench, making five stops and one for loss.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Big 12 Football Offensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Kansas?
Big 12 Defensive Player of the Month: Who Represents Kansas?