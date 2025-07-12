Undrafted Kansas Cornerback Trains With Superstar Ja’Marr Chase
The Atlanta Falcons have high hopes for undrafted free agent cornerback Cobee Bryant, who wrapped up his illustrious career with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2024.
Less than three months into his NFL tenure, the three-time All-Big 12 First Team selection is spending time with some of the most recognizable names in the sport.
In a recent Instagram story, Bryant was found training with Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Bryant, who did not hear his name called this past April, was considered one of the draft’s biggest snubs.
He spent all four collegiate seasons in Lawrence and graduated tied for the second-most interceptions in program history.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has been an outspoken supporter of Bryant since he signed with the team. Many outlets project him to start the campaign on Atlanta's 53-man roster.
Chase and Higgins have arguably been the best wide receiver duo in the league for several years.
Chase, who was committed to Kansas for eight days in 2017, is either the best or second-best wideout in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons. Higgins is coming off his first double-digit touchdown season and is an incredible contested catch receiver.
It now makes sense why the Alabama native called out Chase two months ago, as the two likely had a relationship before Bryant made the league.
Working out with players of that caliber as a rookie will only set Bryant up for more success in his career.