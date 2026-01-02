Kansas Secures Visit With DJ Jackson Jr: Why He Fits With Jayhawks

The transfer portal officially opened today in college football, and news is already surfacing across the country. On Monday morning, Kansas was linked to a new prospect on the open market.



According to On3 insider Pete Nakos, the Jayhawks have lined up an official visit with Troy transfer DJ Jackson Jr. The Trojans' defensive lineman finished the season with 22 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 5.0 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Troy EDGE DJ Jackson Jr. is lining up visits to Kansas and Michigan State, his rep @IanJohnsonAce tells @On3sports. https://t.co/a1T5skgT6G https://t.co/vt5c1pfmRa — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 2, 2026

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Jackson has worked his way up the collegiate ranks. He began his career at Division II Carson-Newman University before transferring to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.



That local connection could give the Jayhawks an early advantage in his recruitment and helps explain why Kansas has emerged as a potential destination. Coffey is approximately two and a half hours south of Lawrence.

This past season was Jackson's first at the Division I level, and he impressed at Troy. He finished fifth on the team in tackles for loss and played a significant role along the Trojans' defensive front.



Jackson is currently graded as an 85 rated prospect in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. The recruiting outlet lists him as the No. 493 overall portal player in the country and the No. 52 edge rusher.

Why DJ Jackson Jr. Fits With Kansas

After a subpar defensive season in 2025, the Jayhawks will need all the help they can get for D.K. McDonald's unit. Jackson has already drawn interest from high-major programs like Michigan State, and several schools are monitoring him early in the portal process.



Having previously played in the state, Jackson's local ties could play an important part of KU's recruiting pitch. Although he wouldn't be a Day 1 starter, he could slot into the defensive line rotation alongside Leroy Harris III and Dak Brinkley following the departure of Dean Miller.

Kansas finished in the bottom half of the Big 12 in sacks last season, giving Lance Leipold even more reason to pursue added depth up front. Other potential defensive line targets include former Florida State edge rusher James Williams and Florida's Jayden Woods, both of whom are connected to Kansas.



Jackson should not come with an overly steep price tag given his Group of Five background, but he could be a sneaky and impactful addition. Jayhawk fans should continue to monitor his recruitment over the coming weeks as his official visit date approaches.