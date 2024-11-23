KANSAS

WATCH: Devin Neal Scores Third Touchdown as Kansas Battles No. 16 Colorado

Devin Neal is delivering the performance of his career on the biggest stage against the Buffaloes.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) reacts to fans after scoring a rushing touchdown during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Kansas running back Devin Neal is having a game for the ages on Saturday.

With 7:18 left in the third quarter, Neal powered into the end zone from one yard out, extending Kansas' lead to 30-21 over No. 16 Colorado.

The score marked Neal’s third touchdown of the game, showcasing his versatility and dominance. He opened the game with a 51-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter and followed it up with a 9-yard rushing score later in the half.

By this point, Neal’s stat line is nothing short of spectacular: 22 carries for 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, plus three receptions for 65 yards and another score through the air.

While Neal and the Jayhawks continue to fight for a potential upset, Colorado’s offense is starting to find its rhythm. The Buffaloes are clawing their way back, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling finish in Kansas City.

Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

