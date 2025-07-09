What Everyone is Missing About Kansas at Big 12 Media Days
Lance Leipold and several Kansas Jayhawks fielded questions on Wednesday during the final few hours of Big 12 Media Days.
One question that came up quite often during Leipold’s presser was the health of quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Except Daniels started in all 12 contests and took nearly every snap for KU under center — so where are all of these comments coming from?
Quick Takeaway
All the media members either forgot or didn’t watch many Jayhawk games in 2024.
Sure, he was likely banged up now and then throughout the season, undergoing a minor knee procedure in February. But which player isn’t beaten and battered by the end of the year?
Daniels often looked like he was playing through an injury last season, largely because of Jeff Grimes’ questionable play-calling, especially late in the game.
Leipold later gave Daniels his flowers where they were due.
“The thing I love about Jalon Daniels is he's the same person he was four years ago,” Leipold said. “He's humble, he's hardworking. It's been an interesting road for Jalon and the Jayhawks. When we see Jalon playing his best I think there's not many better, that's for sure.”
Daniels is apparently entering the 2025 season healthier than ever, so it will be his last chance to bring a Big 12 title in Lawrence as his collegiate career wraps up.
The noise around his health will quiet down quickly if he returns to form this campaign.