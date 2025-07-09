KANSAS

What Everyone is Missing About Kansas at Big 12 Media Days

Lance Leipold addressed Jalon Daniels' health at Big 12 Media Days, confirming Kansas' quarterback is ready for a big 2025 season.

Joshua Schulman

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lance Leipold and several Kansas Jayhawks fielded questions on Wednesday during the final few hours of Big 12 Media Days.

One question that came up quite often during Leipold’s presser was the health of quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Except Daniels started in all 12 contests and took nearly every snap for KU under center — so where are all of these comments coming from?

Quick Takeaway

All the media members either forgot or didn’t watch many Jayhawk games in 2024.

Sure, he was likely banged up now and then throughout the season, undergoing a minor knee procedure in February. But which player isn’t beaten and battered by the end of the year?

Daniels often looked like he was playing through an injury last season, largely because of Jeff Grimes’ questionable play-calling, especially late in the game.

Leipold later gave Daniels his flowers where they were due.

“The thing I love about Jalon Daniels is he's the same person he was four years ago,” Leipold said. “He's humble, he's hardworking. It's been an interesting road for Jalon and the Jayhawks. When we see Jalon playing his best I think there's not many better, that's for sure.”

MORE: Lance Leipold Talks About Renewed Kansas-Missouri Showdown

Daniels is apparently entering the 2025 season healthier than ever, so it will be his last chance to bring a Big 12 title in Lawrence as his collegiate career wraps up.

The noise around his health will quiet down quickly if he returns to form this campaign.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Football