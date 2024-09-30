Why Can’t Kansas Football Finish Games? A Look at What’s Going Wrong
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold expressed frustration with the Jayhawks' recurring struggles to close out halves, following their 38-27 loss to TCU.
Leipold pointed to specific moments, including a late second-quarter drive where Kansas' defense allowed a crucial touchdown that shifted momentum.
"We score with just under three minutes to go, and then they go on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to score," Leipold explained, referencing TCU's late first-half touchdown that gave the Horned Frogs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. "Are we playing too soft, too passive? I don't want to be evasive, because you guys don't deserve that, but it's not just one thing on every play."
Kansas has faced difficulties all season in managing key moments before halftime. Leipold emphasized that the issue isn't always a clear, single breakdown.
"It might be this on one play and something else on the next," he added. "Otherwise, you'd just point to it and either make changes or adjust accordingly. But it’s just not that simple."
Kansas’ recent struggles have been highlighted by their inability to hold leads, most notably in games against UNLV and West Virginia. In both matchups, the Jayhawks built promising multi-score advantages, only to see them slip away in critical moments, a trend that has raised concerns as they now sit at 1-3 on the season.
Against UNLV, Kansas jumped out to an early lead, controlling the game for much of the first half. However, late defensive breakdowns allowed UNLV to claw back, leading to a stunning comeback victory for the Rebels.
Kansas struggled to close out drives, missing opportunities to extend their lead and failing to contain UNLV’s offense in the final quarter.
A similar narrative unfolded against West Virginia. The Jayhawks appeared poised for victory after establishing a two-score lead midway through the game, but a combination of defensive lapses and offensive stagnation allowed the Mountaineers to stage a rally.
Kansas' inability to maintain focus late in the game ultimately cost them another winnable contest, as they faltered in the fourth quarter and surrendered crucial points in the closing moments.
As the Jayhawks look to rebound from their fourth straight loss, addressing these blown leads will be a key focus if they hope to turn their season around.
