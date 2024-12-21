Grading Kansas Basketball's Freshmen Through 10 Games
Kansas basketball entered this season with two freshmen who arrived in Lawrence with plenty of buzz: Flory Bidunga and Rakease Passmore.
Expectations were different for the pair, but both came with solid reputations. Bidunga, a 6-foot-9 forward from Kokomo, Indiana, was a five-star recruit on some boards and a high four-star on others. Passmore, a 6-foot-5 guard, was a consensus four-star prospect.
Now that the Jayhawks have 10 games under their belts, let’s take a closer look at how these two newcomers have fared so far.
Flory Bidunga’s Grade: B
Flory Bidunga has shown flashes of what made him such a highly regarded recruit.
Through the first stretch of the season, he’s averaging 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 78.8% from the field. That efficiency actually leads the conference, which speaks to his ability to make the most of his opportunities.
His best outing came in the season opener against Howard, where he dropped 13 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and added 2 steals and 2 blocks. He went 6-for-6 from the field in that game, capping it off with a highlight-reel dunk. Bidunga’s boundless athleticism and ability to run the floor have been exciting to watch.
However, as is often the case with freshmen, there have been a few bumps in the road.
He’s had moments where he gets lost in defensive rotations or struggles to hold his position in the post against more physical opponents. Even so, his potential is clear, and as he continues to develop, he could be a dominant force.
Once Hunter Dickinson moves on, Bidunga seems poised to step into a starting role and take a big leap forward.
Rakease Passmore’s Grade: C-
It’s been tougher to evaluate Rakease Passmore simply because we haven’t seen much of him yet.
The most minutes he’s played in a game so far was 16, also in the opener against Howard, where he didn’t score. His highest point total came against Furman, where he managed five points.
Across nine games, Passmore has totaled nine turnovers and eight fouls, including three in the loss to Creighton. He’s hit 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and pulled down three rebounds in a game against UNC Wilmington, but his overall impact has been minimal.
To be fair, Passmore wasn’t expected to have a huge role this year. Kansas has plenty of guard depth, and at 6-foot-5 and just 185 pounds, he’s still developing physically. His time on the court so far hasn’t been particularly impressive, but he has room to grow.
For now, he’s more of a long-term project than an immediate contributor.
The Bottom Line...
Through the first 10 games, Flory Bidunga has shown glimpses of the potential that made him such an exciting prospect. While there’s room for improvement, he’s already made a solid case for being a big part of Kansas’ future.
On the other hand, Rakease Passmore is still trying to find his footing, but with time and development, he could carve out a more significant role down the line.
The Jayhawks’ freshmen may not be ready to steal the spotlight just yet, but their best basketball is still ahead of them.