3 Kansas Jayhawks Who Need to Step Up Against Brown
Kansas basketball will take the court on Sunday for what should be a straightforward matchup against Brown at Allen Fieldhouse.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT, and the Jayhawks are looking to build on the momentum they gained after a much-needed win over NC State.
The season has been a rollercoaster so far, with Kansas enduring back-to-back losses to Creighton and Missouri before getting back on track against the Wolfpack.
While Brown may not pose the same level of challenge, it’s an opportunity for Bill Self’s team to tighten up and for some individual players to make an impact.
Here are three Jayhawks who need to step up.
AJ Storr
The former Wisconsin guard has shown flashes of his scoring ability, but Kansas will need him to be more consistent. In his last two outings, he's 2-for-10 from the field with three turnovers and five fouls.
Against a lesser opponent like Brown, this is a perfect chance for Storr to settle into a rhythm offensively and prove he can be a dependable option in critical moments.
His ability to knock down shots and attack the rim could make him an essential piece as Kansas heads into tougher games.
Rylan Griffen
Griffen has had moments of brilliance, but his shooting efficiency and decision-making could use some polish.
The junior guard is critical to Kansas’ backcourt depth, and a breakout performance against Brown would do wonders for his confidence.
If he can get hot from beyond the arc and provide steady ball handling, he’ll continue to carve out an important role for himself.
Rakease Passmore
The freshman guard has yet to see significant minutes, but Sunday’s game could provide him with his first real opportunity to shine.
A highly touted four-star recruit, Passmore brings athleticism and energy that Kansas can use. If the Jayhawks put the game out of reach early, look for Passmore to get extended run and show how he can contribute on both ends of the floor.
The Bottom Line...
Sunday’s game is as much about building confidence and cohesion as it is about earning another win. With a tough Big 12 schedule looming, Kansas needs its entire roster ready to contribute.
For Storr, Griffen, and Passmore, this is the kind of game where stepping up could make a lasting impression.