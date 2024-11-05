Kansas Basketball: 3 Key Takeaways from the Opener Against Howard
College basketball is back in Lawrence, and the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks opened their season with a decisive 87-57 victory over the Howard Bison at Allen Fieldhouse.
With some fresh faces and high expectations, the game gave fans a glimpse of what this new-look Jayhawks team can offer.
Here’s an in-depth look at three key takeaways from the win.
David Coit Makes a Strong Impression
Senior transfer David Coit has quickly established himself as a critical addition for Kansas.
In his debut, Coit contributed 8 points on 3-for-4 shooting, including 2-for-3 from three-point range, while adding 4 assists and 2 steals. After an impressive preseason showing, Coit’s performance on Monday continued to solidify his role as a reliable scorer and playmaker.
He was a late addition to the roster in August, but his immediate impact hints that he could be pivotal for the Jayhawks, especially in games where backcourt depth and outside shooting are needed.
Coit’s chemistry with his teammates and poise under pressure will be essential assets as the season progresses.
Flory Bidunga’s Dominant Debut
Freshman forward Flory Bidunga lived up to his preseason hype with a flawless 6-for-6 from the field, posting 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals. Known for his athleticism and raw talent, the former five-star Bidunga looked right at home filling in for Hunter Dickinson, showcasing explosive moves around the basket and defensive length.
His rebounding ability and efficiency could make him a major force for Kansas this season, and playing alongside a polished big like Dickinson provides Bidunga an ideal environment to grow.
If he continues on this trajectory, he could be a breakout player in the Big 12 and a significant asset for Kansas’s postseason run.
Adjustments Still Needed for AJ Storr
It’s been a challenging transition for AJ Storr, the highly touted transfer from Wisconsin.
Storr’s offensive struggles continued Monday, as he went 2-for-5 from the field, scored just 5 points, and recorded 3 fouls in only 12 minutes of play. Coach Bill Self has acknowledged that Storr is still adapting to Kansas’s high-tempo offense and disciplined defensive schemes. Self noted earlier in the week that Storr might be “a little messed up” as he adjusts, and Monday’s performance reflected that learning curve.
Storr has the potential to be an impact player, but it’s clear he’ll need time to integrate fully into the team’s system. His ability to improve in Kansas’s structured system will be critical, and his development could determine how deep the Jayhawks can go this year.