Kansas’ Lance Leipold Recognizes Texas Tech’s NIL Power Ahead of Showdown
It has been well-documented that Texas Tech was one of the biggest NIL spenders in college football during the 2025 offseason.
The Red Raiders' athletic program reportedly dispersed approximately $28 million toward roster construction, trailing only Texas in that department. That number is monstrous for a Big 12 program and undoubtedly gives TTU an advantage over other schools in the conference.
During Lance Leipold's press conference this past Monday, he did not shy away from discussing the subject in front of the media before his Kansas Jayhawks play in Lubbock this weekend.
"They’ve utilized their resources immensely," Leipold said about TTU's NIL. "They made a commitment. They’re not shy about talking about it and what they have been able to do."
"That's a credit to them. It’s the gaps are still there in this new model we’re working under," he continued. "And obviously, I think it’s probably well known that they’re well at the top of the league probably, and then there’s the rest of us."
TTU's big spending allowed it to bring in a transfer haul that included pass-rushers David Bailey and Romello Height and wide receiver Reginald Virgil. It even allowed the program to retain several key pieces from last year's team.
And it has clearly paid off for the Red Raiders, as they sit at 5-0 and have defeated every opponent by at least 24 points, including a tough Utah team on the road. They are now ranked No. 9 nationally and have dominated everyone in their path.
What Leipold said could be viewed as a slight diss toward the athletic program, but he also praised them for how effectively they have spent their money.
There are many programs nowadays that pour NIL cash into the wrong players — look at Kansas basketball missing on many of its transfer portal additions in recent years, for example.
Then again, KU will not exactly be cash-strapped on NIL funds in the near future thanks to the game-changing $300 million donation from philanthropist and KU alumnus David Booth in August.
MORE: Insider Hints at Kansas Conference Realignment After David Booth Donation
He pledged that amount entirely to the athletic program, including $75 million toward Phase II of the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium renovations.
That figure will undoubtedly do wonders for the Jayhawks in the coming years on the NIL front and eventually allow them to spend beaucoup bucks just like Joey McGuire and Texas Tech.