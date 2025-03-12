KANSAS

Massey Ratings Predict Kansas vs. UCF Big 12 Tournament Matchup: What to Expect

Kansas opens its Big 12 Tournament play against an upstart UCF squad Wednesday

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates after scoring against the UCF Knights during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Jan 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates after scoring against the UCF Knights during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Day 1 of the Big 12 Tournament has come and gone with a couple of lower seeds moving on to the Second Round. Cincinnati routed Oklahoma State and Colorado beat TCU as lower seeds while Kansas State beat Arizona State to move on.

Kansas opens up its Big 12 Tournament slate on Wednesday as it takes on UCF, who upset Utah in the First Round late Tuesday night. The two met twice this season with Kansas winning both in Orlando as well as in Lawrence.

Kansas is safely in the NCAA Tournament but clearly wants to do all it can to improve its seeding and avoiding an upset against UCF is important for that.

Massey Ratings Predict Kansas vs. UCF in Second Round of Big 12 Tournament

Bill Self reacts to a call in a Kansas vs. Colorado basketball gam
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls out in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Massey Ratings have a projection out for Kansas and UCF's Wednesday night battle in Kansas City. Here's how the ratings system sees the Second Round matchup going.

Predicted Score: Kansas 79, UCF 72
Chance of Victory: Kansas 74%, UCF 26%

Kansas vs. UCF: How to Watch

The Big 12 Tournament court in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Big 12 logo center court prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kansas will take on UCF in the nightcap of the Second Round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

The game can be seen at ESPN2. It's slated to start at 8:30 p.m. CT but will depend on what time the Baylor vs. Kansas State game before it concludes.

The winner of Kansas and UCF will move on to the quarterfinals to take on No. 3 Arizona on Thursday.

Nick Shepkowski
