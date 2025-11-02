Boulevard Brewery Releases Next Line of Kansas Jayhawk Themed Drinks
Kansas Jayhawk fans may soon have a new favorite beverage for game days as Kansas City-based Boulevard Brewing Co. is set to release its next line of Jayhawk themed drinks.
Rolling out to liquor stores this month is a pair of Boulevard favorites that have been rebranded with a KU twist. Fans will have their choice of a “Pay Heed Pale Ale” or a “Crimson and the Blueberry” hard seltzer from Boulevard’s line of Quirk seltzers.
The new seltzers feature the popular 1912 version of the Jayhawk mascot along with block KU lettering on crimson and blue colored cans.
The pale ale cans feature a white backdrop with “Pay Heed” and “All Who Enter” written in the same font and style as the famous banner which hangs inside Allen Fieldhouse. The current version of the Jayhawk logo sits above a blue base around the bottom of the can.
Here’s what Boulevard had to say about the new pale ales in an Instagram post this week:
“Our partnership with @KUAthletics rolls on with Pay Heed Pale Ale! This fresh and bright take on a timeless classic is the perfect companion as basketball season tips off. Featuring Centennial, Cascade, Cascade Lupulin, Vic Secret, Simcoe, and Chinook hops, Pay Heed is a full-court press of citrusy hop aroma, balanced by an easy-drinking body that’s all net on the finish.”
These two new options follow the release of a pair of KU themed drinks that were unveiled earlier this year in the form of a “Wave the Wheat” beer and the strawberry lemon and basil Quirk seltzer with the 1912 Jayhawk featured on the can.
Boulevard was announced as one of the beverage providers for fans visiting David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this season, but the ties between the two entities go back several years.
The brewery was founded by KU alumnus John McDonald (class of ’76) back in 1989. It has since become one of the most popular craft beer distributors in not just the Lawrence and Kansas City area, but the entire Midwest.
Boulevard produces a variety of drinks for every craft beer lover and offers a rotating array of styles throughout the year. Their mission is to “produce fresh, flavorful beers using the finest ingredients and the best of both old and new brewing techniques.”
Fans looking for the new KU themed drinks can visit the Boulevard website to find a Boulevard provider near you.