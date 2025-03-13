KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Escapes UCF Scare, Advances in Big 12 Tournament: Social Media Reactions

Kansas advances to take on Arizona in the Big 12 Quarterfinals on Thursday

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots the ball during the first half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball opened its time at the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday and took quite the fight from UCF. Despite being a 10-point favorite, Kansas struggled to get regular stops against UCF and had to play all five minutes of the overtime period to advance.

Advance it did though as the page now turns to Arizona, who Kansas just beat this past Saturday. Can the Jayhawks do it again away from its home court on Thursday night?

Before we get to Thursday's game though, let's take a quick look back at some of the social media reaction to Kansas' challenging victory over UCF.

We'll See You Tomorrow Night

Kansas Wins an Instant Classic

Kansas' Unimpressive Start to Postseason

Very Typical Story for UCF in 2025

Survive and Advance

Kansas Basketball is Moving On

Took a Ton for Kansas to Survive

Kansas' Near Program Record Night at Big 12 Tournament

The AJ Storr Game

Kansas Reaching 90 Points Under Bill Self

