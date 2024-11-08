No. 1 Kansas Basketball vs. No. 9 North Carolina: Latest Odds, Tips, and Best Bets
The Jayhawks and Tar Heels are set for a grudge match in Lawrence. Here’s what bettors need to know.
In this story:
Two of college basketball’s elite programs meet in a marquee early-season matchup Friday night, as the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas opened the 2024-25 season by covering the spread against Howard as 27-point favorites, a tune-up for this highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 national championship game, which the Jayhawks won.
Both teams enter the game with early wins, and bettors are eagerly eyeing this clash. Here’s what you need to know.
Prediction for No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 North Carolina
Kansas 89, North Carolina 80
Odds:
- Moneyline (ML): North Carolina +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Kansas -350 (bet $350 to win $100)
- Spread: Kansas -7.5
Betting Tips for Kansas vs. North Carolina
Against the Spread:
- Bet Kansas -7.5 (-115): With a strong home-court advantage and a high-powered offense, the Jayhawks are well-positioned to cover the 7.5-point spread.
Over/Under:
- Bet Over 159.5 (-115): Both teams have high-scoring potential, making the over an attractive option in what could be a fast-paced game.
Best Player Prop:
- Hunter Dickinson Over 28.5 Points + Rebounds: Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson should excel against North Carolina’s smaller front court. With his size and skill, Dickinson is poised for a big-time performance, making this prop a smart choice for bettors.
As two historic programs meet under the Friday night lights, this game has all the ingredients for a classic showdown—and plenty of excitement for fans.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Elite 2025 Five-Star Guard Darryn Peterson Commits to Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball: Rylan Griffen's Debut Comes with Subtle Jab at Alabama
Kansas Basketball and Indiana Set for Historic Las Vegas Matchup in 2027
Published