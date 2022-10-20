Oscar Tshiebwe Named Preseason First Team All-American by CBS Sports

Kentucky basketball opens its 2022-23 regular season in 18 days. Start to count how many preseason acknowledgements forward Oscar Tshiebwe earns in that time period.

Just one day after being voted the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, Tshiebwe has been tabbed as a Preseason First Team All-American by CBS Sports.

Here's what Matt Norlander wrote about the Kentucky superstar:

"The reigning National Player of the Year is the central force in Kentucky's chase for its first national title in more than a decade. Tshiebwe was the first Kentucky player in program history to sweep every major NPOY award, doing so by becoming the first player in more than four decades to average more than 15.0 points and 15.0 rebounds. Tshiebwe's line: 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks on 60.6% shooting. Winning a national player of the year award in back-to-back seasons is a rarity. If Tshiebwe can do it, he'll be the first in men's basketball since Virginia's Ralph Sampson three-peated in the early '80s."

Tshiebwe joins Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Marcus Sasser (Houston) and Jaime Jaquez Jr (UCLA) as First Team selections.

On Oct. 11, Calipari announced via Twitter that reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."

Tshiebwe did not participate in Big Blue Madness and is not expected to take part in the upcoming Blue-White game, though Calipari had a positive update on the big man on Wednesday at SEC Media Day:

"He's walking around, not swelled already," Calipari said. "He's not human, he's a little different than the rest of us."

It's anticipated that Tshiebwe will be ready to go for the season-opener on Nov. 7 against the Howard Bison.

