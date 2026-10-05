K-State WR Derrick Salley Jr. Has Earned a Bigger Role in Wildcats Offense

K-State entered its bye week searching for answered after its first loss of the season.

One answer may have already emerged at wide receiver in Derrick Salley Jr.

Salley delivered the best performance of his young career in K-State's 31-26 loss to Cincinnati, finishing with seven catches for 140 yards. Collin Klein made it clear Monday at his press conference that the performance could lead to a larger role moving forward.

"I think he's definitely earned it," Klein said when asked about Salley earning a bigger role. "I was not surprised at all with that performance that he had based on what he has done in practice. He has just continued to get better and better through the course of it."

His play could come at the perfect time for the K-State offense. The Wildcats begin a stretch of eight consecutive games on Saturday, when they host No. 22 Houston, and have dealt with a couple of injuries to their pass catchers. Wide receiver Jaron Tibbs left the Cincinnati game with an injury, but Klein said he is fine moving forward. Tight end Will Anciaux left the game with a lower-body injury, and he is going to miss the remainder of the season

The receivers have been inconsistent for the Wildcats, but Salley's big game was another example of the potential in the group. Josh Manning has a game this season with 10 catches for 97 yards, and Tibbs had 114 yards in the win against Tulane.

Finding that consistency at the position is going to be huge for the Wildcats moving forward, and Klein believes he could be a missing piece to the group moving forward.

"We're going to need that depth and that level of competition coming through these next eight consecutive weeks," Klein said. "So, I would definitely see his contributions continuing."

Up next for the Wildcats team is a top-25 team in the Houston Cougars, and one of the best rushing defenses in the country. With how effective K-State is at running the ball, the Cougars are going to force the Wildcats to beat them by passing the ball. K-State is going to need receivers to step up and make plays when their numbers are called.

After what Salley did against Cincinnati, it wouldn't be a surprise at all for him to once again have a big game.

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