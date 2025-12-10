Steelers' Mike Tomlin Had the Most Hysterical Reaction to Colts, Philip Rivers News
Like much of the NFL, Mike Tomlin appeared to be caught off guard by the news of Philip Rivers returning to the league, or at least a question regarding his return.
Following injuries to Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and backup Riley Leonard, Indianapolis worked out Rivers on Monday. They then signed him to the practice squad on Tuesday. Rivers, 44 and one day, has not played in an NFL game since the 2020-21 season with the Colts, when they went 11-5 and lost to the Bills in the wild card round of the postseason. Nearly five years later, he’s making a near unprecedented return to the Colts and NFL.
On Tuesday, Tomlin, who has a 42-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, was asked if a 44-year-old like Rivers can come back after five years and play. Tomlin replied wide-eyed, "I have no idea what you're talking about."
When the reporter clarified that the Colts were working Rivers out, Tomlin smiled and said, "That's none of my business. I'm trying to get ready for the Dolphins."
Tomlin most recently faced Rivers in his third-last NFL game, which saw Rivers complete 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards, a touchdown and a pick in a 28-24 Steelers win. If Rivers does end up seeing action this season, he would only have the chance to face Tomlin again if both teams met up in the playoffs.
Tomlin was certainly not the only person that delivered a funny reaction to Rivers’s potential return. Chargers safety Derwin James, who played alongside Rivers from 2018-19, said Monday night, “Yeah I seen that, I was like, ‘Whoa!’ I looked at the TV and I’m like, ‘Whoa, what is Phil doing?!’ I said, ‘Oh Phil, what you got going on?’”
James added, “He always got it. As long as he got that mind and that arm, he’ll be alright.”