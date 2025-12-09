Mike Tomlin Had the Perfect Quip to Question About Being on the Hot Seat
The Steelers got their season back on track in Week 14, taking down the Ravens 27–22 last Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. The win puts them at 7–6 on the 2025 campaign, in first place in the AFC North, and—at least for now—has Pittsburgh fans staying quiet on calls for coach Mike Tomlin’s job.
After the Steelers’ Week 13 loss to the Bills, their second in a row at the time that dropped them back to .500 for the first time since September, fans in attendance in Pittsburgh took it upon themselves to start a “Fire Tomlin!” chant within Acrisure Stadium. Tomlin was then asked on Tuesday, following Sunday's victory, whether he felt like he was on the hot seat last week.
His response was, naturally, perfectly Tomlin-esque.
“Man, I’ve been on the hot seat for 19 years,“ he said with a deadpanned look. Tomlin was then asked if he felt he had something to prove to the fans last week, to which he replied, “I always feel like I have something to prove. Not necessarily to anyone in particular, but that’s just the spirit in which I go about what I do professionally.”
A very real, and honest, answer from the coach who has been the man in charge of the Steelers since 2007. Pittsburgh has never finished a regular season with a sub-.500 record under Tomlin, and they're on pace to keep that streak alive once again in 2025.
Tomlin is under contract with the Steelers for at least the next two seasons, though the deal includes a team option that must be picked up by March 1, 2026.
For now? They’ll get ready to take on the Dolphins this coming Monday night in Pittsburgh.