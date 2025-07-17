Louisville Report

Cards in the WNBA: 2025 Midseason Update

Taking a look at how former Louisville women's basketball players are currently performing across the WNBA's 2025 season at the All-Star Break.

Matthew McGavic

Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) brings the ball up the court Thursday, July 3, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) brings the ball up the court Thursday, July 3, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game just a couple days away, we have officially reached the halfway point of the 2025 WNBA season. While there weren't any former Louisville women's basketball players voted as All-Stars, a few former Cards have made an impact across the association. 

As of Jul. 17, there have been four former Cardinals play in a WNBA regular season game this year: guards Dana Evans and Hailey Van Lith, plus forwards Emily Engstler and Myisha Hines-Allen.

How have they performed in the WNBA just past the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Jul. 10, 2025

Jun 15, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler (21) catches her breath during
Jun 15, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler (21) catches her breath during a free throw during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Dream at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Emily Engstler

Position: Power Forward
Team: Washington Mystics
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds
Years at UofL: 2021-22

2025 Stats (17 games, 0 starts): 2.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.2 APG, 42.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT%, 47.4 FT%

While Engstler spent the first three years of her WNBA career with three different teams, year four has been her second in the nation's capital. While she hasn't been as efficient as she was last season, when she averaged 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds, Engstler is still getting double-digit minutes per game (10.6).

Jul 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) looks to pass the ball against the Connecticu
Jul 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) looks to pass the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Dana Evans

Position: Point/Shooting Guard
Team: Las Vegas Aces
Measurables: 5-foot-6, 145-pounds
Years at UofL: 2017-21

2025 Stats (20 games, 0 starts): 6.4 PPG, 0.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 36.3 FG%, 35.4 3PT%, 75.0 FT%

Evans had spent the previous three-and-a-half seasons with the Chicago Sky, but was traded to the Aces this past offseason. While she has been exclusively a bench piece so far this season, she's still one of the their g-to- reserves. Evans is top-five on the team on both assists per game and three-point shooting percentage, and is sixth in scoring.

Jun 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) in action during the game between the Dallas
Jun 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Myisha Hines-Allen

Position: Forward
Team: Dallas Wings
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
Years at UofL: 2014-18

2025 Stats (21 games, 15 starts): 6.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 48.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT%, 70.3 FT%

Hines-Allen had been a regular contributor from Washington Mystics since getting drafted by them in 2018, but was traded to the Minnesota Lynx ahead of last year's trade deadline, and signed with Dallas this offseason. So far, she's been a steady presence for the Wings. Hines-Allen is third on the team in assists, fourth in rebounds and sixth in scoring.

June 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) dribbles up court against the Golden St
June 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) dribbles up court against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Hailey Van Lith

Position: Guard
Team: Chicago Sky
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 155-pounds
Years at UofL: 2020-23

2025 Stats (17 games, 0 starts): 3.9 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 35.5 FG%, 19.0 3PT%, 78.3 FT%

The former Louisville/LSU/TCU product has had a bit of a rough transition to the WNBA. While she did have a 16-point/five-rebound game in June, this was her only game so far this season making more than two field goals, and 14 of her appearances. have produced five points or less.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Grace Smith - IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

