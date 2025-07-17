Cards in the WNBA: 2025 Midseason Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game just a couple days away, we have officially reached the halfway point of the 2025 WNBA season. While there weren't any former Louisville women's basketball players voted as All-Stars, a few former Cards have made an impact across the association.
As of Jul. 17, there have been four former Cardinals play in a WNBA regular season game this year: guards Dana Evans and Hailey Van Lith, plus forwards Emily Engstler and Myisha Hines-Allen.
How have they performed in the WNBA just past the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:
Stats from games played through Jul. 10, 2025
Emily Engstler
Position: Power Forward
Team: Washington Mystics
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds
Years at UofL: 2021-22
2025 Stats (17 games, 0 starts): 2.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.2 APG, 42.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT%, 47.4 FT%
While Engstler spent the first three years of her WNBA career with three different teams, year four has been her second in the nation's capital. While she hasn't been as efficient as she was last season, when she averaged 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds, Engstler is still getting double-digit minutes per game (10.6).
Dana Evans
Position: Point/Shooting Guard
Team: Las Vegas Aces
Measurables: 5-foot-6, 145-pounds
Years at UofL: 2017-21
2025 Stats (20 games, 0 starts): 6.4 PPG, 0.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 36.3 FG%, 35.4 3PT%, 75.0 FT%
Evans had spent the previous three-and-a-half seasons with the Chicago Sky, but was traded to the Aces this past offseason. While she has been exclusively a bench piece so far this season, she's still one of the their g-to- reserves. Evans is top-five on the team on both assists per game and three-point shooting percentage, and is sixth in scoring.
Myisha Hines-Allen
Position: Forward
Team: Dallas Wings
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
Years at UofL: 2014-18
2025 Stats (21 games, 15 starts): 6.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 48.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT%, 70.3 FT%
Hines-Allen had been a regular contributor from Washington Mystics since getting drafted by them in 2018, but was traded to the Minnesota Lynx ahead of last year's trade deadline, and signed with Dallas this offseason. So far, she's been a steady presence for the Wings. Hines-Allen is third on the team in assists, fourth in rebounds and sixth in scoring.
Hailey Van Lith
Position: Guard
Team: Chicago Sky
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 155-pounds
Years at UofL: 2020-23
2025 Stats (17 games, 0 starts): 3.9 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 35.5 FG%, 19.0 3PT%, 78.3 FT%
The former Louisville/LSU/TCU product has had a bit of a rough transition to the WNBA. While she did have a 16-point/five-rebound game in June, this was her only game so far this season making more than two field goals, and 14 of her appearances. have produced five points or less.
(Photo of Dana Evans: Grace Smith - IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)
