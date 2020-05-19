Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

The University of Louisville football program has made the top twelve for Class of 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, he announced Monday.

A wide range of teams are in the running for the speedy wideout. USC, Virginia Tech, Baylor, North Carolina State, West Virginia, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Duke, TCU, and Michigan State all made the cut alongside Louisville. The Cards had previously made his Top 15, with East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Kansas State all getting the axe.

A six-foot-one, 163 pound slot receiver and three-star prospect, Huggins-Bruce is the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, the No. 78 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 475 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Huggins-Bruce is a run-after-catch specialist, as he uses his speed & agility to turn screen passes, slants and other underneath routes into six points with ease. His shiftiness also allows him to create solid separation from defenders at the line of scrimmage. In his junior year for Dillon HS, he logged 997 receiving yards and averaged 19.9 yards per catch.

Get familiar with his name, as both 247Sports and Rivals are projecting him as a Louisville commit. The Cards currently have eight verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

