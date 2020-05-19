Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top twelve for Class of 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, he announced Monday.

A wide range of teams are in the running for the speedy wideout. USC, Virginia Tech, Baylor, North Carolina State, West Virginia, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Duke, TCU, and Michigan State all made the cut alongside Louisville. The Cards had previously made his Top 15, with East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Kansas State all getting the axe.

A six-foot-one, 163 pound slot receiver and three-star prospect, Huggins-Bruce is the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, the No. 78 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 475 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Huggins-Bruce is a run-after-catch specialist, as he uses his speed & agility to turn screen passes, slants and other underneath routes into six points with ease. His shiftiness also allows him to create solid separation from defenders at the line of scrimmage. In his junior year for Dillon HS, he logged 997 receiving yards and averaged 19.9 yards per catch.

Get familiar with his name, as both 247Sports and Rivals are projecting him as a Louisville commit. The Cards currently have eight verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville receiving core talented, but unproven

Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick lead a receiving core with lesser-experienced talent

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guard Paul McMillan IV

The four-star prospect out of Cincinnati is the latest to receive an offer from Louisville Basketball.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Receivers Should Benefit From Quarterback Consistency in 2020

Three different quarterbacks saw meaningful playing time, yet the Cards still featured a top 30 offense last season. Barring injuries or regression from projected starter Micale Cunningham, Louisville's WR corps should experience much more success in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Top Five Conference Tournament Performances in the Dan McDonnell Era

On what would have been the week of the ACC Baseball Championship, we're taking a look back and ranking Louisville's five best conference tournament performances under head coach Dan McDonnell.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 18, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 DE Ashton Gillotte commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Boca Raton is the eighth commitment for Louisville Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Best performances for Louisville women's basketball in 2019-20

Cardinals win regular season ACC title, finish with 28 wins in 2019-20

samdraut

Seth Dawkins Using Going Undrafted as Motivation

Former Louisville wide receiver Seth Dawkins was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He's using that as motivation.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football: Projected 2020 Starters

Tentatively speaking, we are less than four months away from the start of the 2020 college football season. Who should we expect to start for the Cards when NC State comes to town in September?

Matthew McGavic

Where does Scott Satterfield's first season rank in Louisville history?

Comparing the first season of 21 coaches in Louisville football history

samdraut