Class of 2021 DE Ashton Gillotte commits to Louisville

Just five days after announcing his top five schools, Class of 2021 defensive end Ashton Gillotte has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Sunday.

Louisville fought off in-conference rivals Duke and Pittsburgh, as well as UCF and Vanderbilt to land Gillotte's commitment.

Listed as both a weak-side and strong-side defensive end by various recruiting services, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher from Boca Raton is ranked as the No. 189 player in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite.

One of the first things you notice on film is that Gillotte has incredible burst off the line of scrimmage. He specializes in shooting the gap & getting off blocks quickly, tracking down the ballcarrier before he even has a chance to leave the backfield. He has a background in both track and field as well as weightlifting, leading to some hard hitting tackles.

His combination of strength and speed certainly shows up on the stat sheet. In his junior season for the Boca Raton Bobcats, he collected 16.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Gillotte is the eighth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the third defensive end. He joins:

