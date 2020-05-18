Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Class of 2021 DE Ashton Gillotte commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Just five days after announcing his top five schools, Class of 2021 defensive end Ashton Gillotte has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Sunday.

Louisville fought off in-conference rivals Duke and Pittsburgh, as well as UCF and Vanderbilt to land Gillotte's commitment.

Listed as both a weak-side and strong-side defensive end by various recruiting services, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher from Boca Raton is ranked as the No. 189 player in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite.

One of the first things you notice on film is that Gillotte has incredible burst off the line of scrimmage. He specializes in shooting the gap & getting off blocks quickly, tracking down the ballcarrier before he even has a chance to leave the backfield. He has a background in both track and field as well as weightlifting, leading to some hard hitting tackles.

His combination of strength and speed certainly shows up on the stat sheet. In his junior season for the Boca Raton Bobcats, he collected 16.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Gillotte is the eighth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the third defensive end. He joins:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best performances for Louisville women's basketball in 2019-20

Cardinals win regular season ACC title, finish with 28 wins in 2019-20

samdraut

Seth Dawkins Using Going Undrafted as Motivation

Former Louisville wide receiver Seth Dawkins was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He's using that as motivation.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football: Projected 2020 Starters

Tentatively speaking, we are less than four months away from the start of the 2020 college football season. Who should we expect to start for the Cards when NC State comes to town in September?

Matthew McGavic

Where does Scott Satterfield's first season rank in Louisville history?

Comparing the first season of 21 coaches in Louisville football history

samdraut

Best performances for Louisville men's basketball in 2019-20

Cardinals finish the year 24-7, 15-5 in the ACC

samdraut

2021 Football Recruiting: Louisville's Next Three Areas of Need

The Louisville Football program has had a hot start on the recruiting trail in the 2021 cycle. So what positions should Scott Satterfield & Co. pursue next?

Matthew McGavic

Ranking Louisville Football's 2020 Schedule

From worst to first, a ranking of the 2020 Louisville Cardinals football schedule.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 point guard Tyrese Hunter

Hunter is a four-star prospect and one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin.

Matthew McGavic

Additional season adds energy and perspective for Celene Funke

Louisville outfielder opts to return for senior year granted by the NCAA

samdraut

Caitlin Ferguson ends career as four-year starter in the infield

Shortstop decides to forgo opportunity for additional season for Louisville

samdraut