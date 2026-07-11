Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 8 vs. Stanford

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's showdown vs. Stanford at home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was an emphatic showing in upstate New York for the Louisville football program.

Traveling to face Syracuse for a virtual road matchup, the Cardinals led by as much as 20 against the Orange, eventually leaving the Dome with a 30-20 victory. UofL improves to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.

The Cards wound up amassing 461 total yards of offense, with QB Lincoln Kienholz going 28-of-38 for 300 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. WR Lawayne McCoy was his primary target with five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, while RB Isaac Brown added 137 yards and a score on the ground. Meanwhile, UofL held the Orange to 281 yards, with LB Antonio Watts finishing with a team-best 11 tackles, DE Clev Lubin posting a two-sack day, and CB Santana Wilson snagging an interception.

This week, Louisville is coming back home to virtual L&N Stadium, where a meeting with Stanford is waiting for them. In College Football 27, the Cardinal sport a 76 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 75 overall and their defense at 78 overall.

Stanford's offense doesn't have many noteworthy pieces, as Michigan transfer QB Davis Warren is a 74 OVR and RB Micah Ford is their highest-rated skill position player at 81 OVR. Despite a bad real-world defense in 2025, the Cardinal do have some impact playmakers on defense in CFB27, with LB Matt Rose being an 88 OVR and CB Brandon Nicholson coming in at 85 OVR.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and Stanford playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Cardinal on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

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(Photo via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect)