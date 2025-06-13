Louisville Welcoming Four '26 Prospects for Cards' Third Straight Weekend of Visits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has taken big step forward as it pertains to recruiting in the Class of 2026. Two weekends ago, the Cardinals hosted nearly double digit prospects for official visits, and hosted half a dozen recruits last weekend.
Before concluding the month of June with their biggest recruiting weekend of the cycle, Louisville is set to have a slightly smaller round of visits this weekend.
For the weekend of June 13 - the third of four straight weekends where UofL will be hosting prospects - four recruits plan on making the trip to campus, according to247Sports.
Two additional prospects had originally planned to visit this weekend before committing elsewhere. This past Wednesday, Sarasota (Fla.) Booker defensive end Kevontay Hugan flipped to Indiana, while Vero Beach (Fla.) HS safety Jordan Crutchfield committed to Kentucky.
While this weekend will feature a smaller group of visitors than the past two weekends, there will still notable talent on campus. Venice (Fla.) HS defensive end Asharri Charles is a four-star prospect, while Freeport (Fla.) HS tight end Julius Miles is a top-600 recruit.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Kris Brunson
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood
Top Offers: Liberty, Mississippi State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8467 (1,354th)
Asharri Charles
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
School: Venice (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU, Penn State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9219 (206th)
Benjamin Corhei
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds
School: Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes
Top Offers: Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8659 (934th)
Julius Miles
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
School: Freeport (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8826 (543rd)
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Asharri Charles via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky