Live Updates: Louisville Football's 2024 Early Signing Period
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024 Early Signing Period is finally here. Between Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 6, Class of 2025 recruits have the option to preemptively sign with the schools to which they have committed to before the traditional National Signing Day in February.
Louisville will be no exception, as they are expected to sign a majority of - if not all - their current 2025 commits on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Like the first two cycles under head coach Jeff Brohm, this cycles's crop of newcomers is expected to be a healthy mix of high school prospects and Division I transfers. When everything is said and done, Louisville is expected to sign all of their scholarship high school commitments during the Early Signing Period - and could add additional prospects to their current 12-man class.
Follow this page throughout the morning and next few days to receive live updates on who has signed and faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals, as well as other related news.
NLI's can officially be signed and faxed starting at 7:00 a.m. EST.
Early Signing Period Start:
- This will be updated when Louisville has received their first signed NLI.
Total Signees:
- This will be updated when Louisville has received their first signed NLI.
