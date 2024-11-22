Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
Pitt Panthers (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 4-3 ACC)
- Kickoff: Saturday, November 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST
- Location: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- Weather Conditions: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- How To Watch: ESPN2
- How To Listen: 93.9 FM
- Betting Favorite: Louisville -7.5
- All-Time Series: Pitt leads 11-9
- Last Meeting: Pitt won 38-21 on Oct. 14, 2023 (Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Game Notes
Louisville
- Louisville has lost its last home two contests for the first time since 2018 and will look avoid its first three-game losing streak since the end of 2018 and the first game of the 2019 campaign.
- Louisville suffered its toughest loss of the season when it wasted a 35-21 fourth-quarter lead in the 38-35 loss to Stanford at Stanford Stadium. Emmet Kenney kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to complete the comeback and halt Louisville’s four-game road conference winning streak. The 15-point lead was tied for the sixth-largest blown lead in school history and the biggest wasted advantage since blowing a 21-point third-quarter lead against UCF in 2013.
- When Louisville lost Isaac Brown, the team’s leading rusher on the first series, Duke Watson, another true freshman, stepped in an picked up the slack. Watson led all rushers with 11 carries for 117 yards and 3 TDs, taking his season total to six touchdowns scored. It was Watson’s first 100-yard rushing game of his career and became the first true freshman to rush for three touchdowns in a game since Elmer Collina did it versus Eastern Kentucky in 1955.
- 5 100-yard games for wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, who caught a career high nine passes for 104 yards in the loss to Stanford.
- Defensive lineman Ramon Puryear played in his 64th game to extend his program record for games played in a career.
- 3 straight games for the UofL offensive line to hold its and fifth this season without a sack after keep Stanford away from Tyler Shough.
- There is no question the Cardinals have played until the end under head coach Jeff Brohm in his two seasons leading the program. In 24 games, the Cardinals have played in 12 one-score games under Brohm, with the Cards posting a solid 7-5 record in those contests despite falling 38-35 at Stanford on Nov. 16.
- Louisville will play its third game in November after falling 38-35 at Stanford. The Cards are 164-176-5 all-time in November including a 101-81-2 at home and 63-95-3 on the road. Head coach Jeff Brohm is 4-2 during the month of November at Louisville and his teams are 23-11 all-time.
- Head coach Jeff Brohm team’s have been known to be able to put points on the board. Louisville enters Saturday’s final home game ranked 15th nationally averaging 36.1 points per game. Louisville has scored 30 or more points seven times this season and are 5-2 in games where the Cards have tallied better than 30 points in a contest.
- The Cardinals are -2 in turnover margin, but UofL has only lost 10 balls all season through 10 games — three coming in a 31-27 win at Boston College and three in a loss at Notre Dame. That means, in the other eight games, the Cards have only yielded the ball to the opponents just three other times.
- The Cardinals are 9-3 in games under head coach Jeff Brohm where a running back rushes for 100 yards in a game, including a 3-2 mark this season. Freshman running back Isaac Brown owns four games over the century mark this season and another rookie, Duke Watson added another one when he rushed for 117 yards and three scores against Stanford.
- The Cardinals threw for 270 yards in the loss to Stanford and were able to produce a pair of 100-yard receivers. Chris Bell recorded 112 yards receiving on a career high nine receptions — his first career 100-yard game, while Ja’Corey Brooks also added 104 yards on a career best nine receptions— his fifth 100-yard receiving game this season.
- The Cardinals enter Saturday’s game versus Pitt 20th in the country in total offense despite averaging just 65.3 plays per game. The Cards rank 84th nationally in plays. Louisville has had two games when they’ve run fewer than 60 plays — 46 versus Georgia Tech and 59 against Clemson.
- Running back Isaac Brown was named a preseason Freshman All-American and the product of Homestead, Fla., hasn’t disappointed. Ten into his college career, Brown already has the second most yards rushing by a true freshman at Louisville, moving past John Brewer (1948) for the second most with 800 yards. Former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson holds the freshman record with 960 yards in 2015.
- Injuries have been a major problem on the offensive line this season as eight different players have made starts in 2024. Lance Robinson and Victor Cutler are out for the season with injuries, while Austin Collins, a starter in the first seven games, has been relegated to reserve action in the last two games.
- After scoring first in 12 of 14 games during last season’s 10-4 season, the Cardinals have only scored first in four of 10 games. They are being outscored 83-65 in the first quarter this season. Boston College held a 20-0 lead in the first half before Louisville mounted its comeback.
Pitt
- Pitt plays two consecutive road games to conclude the 2024 regular season, the first of which is at Louisville.
- The Panthers have won seven of their past nine encounters with Louisville. In the last meeting, host Pitt defeated the previously undefeated Cardinals, 38-21, on Oct. 14, 2023.
- Pitt will be facing the country's No. 15 passing attack in Louisville. The Cardinals are averaging 284.8 yards through the air.
- Conversely, Pitt boasts college football's No. 3 pass rush with an average of 3.50 sacks per game. Pitt also has intercepted 12 passes, the 19th most in the nation.
- The Panthers have been fixtures in the opposing backfield. Pitt ranks second nationally with an average of 8.7 tackles for loss per game.
- Linebacker Kyle Louis, a highly viable All-America candidate, ranks fourth nationally—and first among FBS linebackers--with an average of 1.5 tackles for loss per game.
- Louis is the first Pitt linebacker to intercept four passes in a season since 2004. His four picks rank first among FBS linebackers this season.
- Desmond Reid, an All-American at Western Carolina last year, ranks fifth nationally with an average of 157.67 all-purpose yards per game.
- Reid is also one of the nation's top punt returners. His 13.2-yard return average ranks ninth in the country.
- Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau was a starting tackle for a pair of nationally ranked Louisville teams (2004-05) that featured some of the best offenses in school history.
- Nate Yarnell was Pitt's starting quarterback against Clemson (Nov. 16), replacing Eli Holstein, who was injured in the Nov. 9 Virginia game. Against the Tigers, Yarnell threw for 350 yards on 34-of-54 passing (63%) with a touchdown and one interception. His completions, attempts and yardage all marked career highs.
- Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has established himself as one of college football's top newcomers and was recently named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. On the season, Holstein has completed 62% of his passes (177 of 286) for 2,177 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. He is also Pitt’s second-leading rusher with 323 yards and three TDs on 79 carries (4.1 avg.).
- Desmond Reid, a Western Carolina transfer, has also been a Pitt newcomer of high impact. With nine games played (he missed the Sept. 21 YSU game due to injury), Reid leads Pitt in rushing yards (738), all-purpose yards (1,419), punt return yards (145; 13.2 return avg.) and total touchdowns (nine).
- Four different players have achieved 100-yard receiving games for Pitt in 2024. During Pat Narduzzi's head coaching tenure, the Panthers have produced a 100-yard receiver 42 times.
- Pitt ranks second nationally in defensive touchdowns with an ACChigh four (tied with SMU). Pitt ranks second nationally in pick sixes with an ACC-best four. Pitt has scored 27 defensive touchdowns during Pat Narduzzi's tenure. Pitt is 18-6 under Narduzzi when scoring at least one defensive TD in a game.
- Linebacker Kyle Louis has a team-high four interceptions this season. Louis ranks seventh nationally (first among linebackers) in total interceptions.
- Pitt has 35 total sacks this season. Its average of 3.50 sacks per game ranks third nationally (first in the ACC). Linebacker Kyle Louis has a team-high seven sacks.
- This season, Pitt has 87 TFLs. The Panthers’ average of 8.7 TFLs per game ranks second nationally and first in the ACC. Linebacker Kyle Louis has a team-high 14.5 TFLs. He leads the ACC and ranks fourth nationally with an average of 1.5 TFLs per game.
- This year, Pitt is surrendering 104.6 rush yards per game to rank 13th nationally.
- Ben Sauls has a team-high 89 points, converting 17-of-20 field goals and each of his 38 extra-point tries. Sauls has made 19 of his last 22 field goal attempts dating back to last year.
Depth Charts
Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Pitt
Comparison
See how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
Uniform Report
Louisville will be wearing red helmets, jerseys and pants; while Pitt has yet to announce their uniform combination.
Additional Coverage
- Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Stanford
- Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Previews Pitt
- ACC Football Power Rankings: 2024 Week 13
- Louisville Football Redshirt Tracker: Week 13
- Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 11 vs. Pitt
- Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen Thompson
- Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Pitt
- From The Pink Seats: Stanford Recap, Pitt Preview
(Photo of Kevin Coleman: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X