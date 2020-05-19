Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Class of 2021 DE RJ Sorensen commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Defensive line coach Mark Ivey continues to be scorching hot on the recruiting trail, as Class of 2021 defensive end RJ Sorensen has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision early Tuesday morning. He is the third defensive lineman to commit to Louisville in six days.

Previously a Nebraska commit, the Cards fought off Kentucky, Georgia Tech and others to land Sorensen's commitment.

A three-star strong-side defensive end from Fort Lauderdale, Sorensen is the No. 58 SDE in the Class of 2021 and the No. 123 prospect in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite

Unlike the other defensive line commits in the class, his game is slightly different. He might not be as speedy or agile, but he is exceedingly vicious at the point of attack. He played primarily at left end in University School's 4-3 defense, but he has some versatility on the line, also taking reps on the interior. His six-foot-four, 245-pound frame makes him little more ready for the college game than his counterparts, and he is also someone who can benefit greatly from growing out between now and when he enrolls.

RJ Sorensen's Junior Year Highlights

Sorenson is the ninth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the fourth defensive end. He joins:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville receiving core handling adversity amid tragic losses

Cardinal receiver loses father to COVID-19, signee killed in shooting

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

The three-star prospect out of South Carolina includes Louisville Football in his next round of cuts.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville receiving core talented, but unproven

Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick lead a receiving core with lesser-experienced talent

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guard Paul McMillan IV

The four-star prospect out of Cincinnati is the latest to receive an offer from Louisville Basketball.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Receivers Should Benefit From Quarterback Consistency in 2020

Three different quarterbacks saw meaningful playing time, yet the Cards still featured a top 30 offense last season. Barring injuries or regression from projected starter Micale Cunningham, Louisville's WR corps should experience much more success in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Top Five Conference Tournament Performances in the Dan McDonnell Era

On what would have been the week of the ACC Baseball Championship, we're taking a look back and ranking Louisville's five best conference tournament performances under head coach Dan McDonnell.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 18, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 DE Ashton Gillotte commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Boca Raton is the eighth commitment for Louisville Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Best performances for Louisville women's basketball in 2019-20

Cardinals win regular season ACC title, finish with 28 wins in 2019-20

samdraut

Seth Dawkins Using Going Undrafted as Motivation

Former Louisville wide receiver Seth Dawkins was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He's using that as motivation.

Matthew McGavic