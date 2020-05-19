Class of 2021 DE RJ Sorensen commits to Louisville

Defensive line coach Mark Ivey continues to be scorching hot on the recruiting trail, as Class of 2021 defensive end RJ Sorensen has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision early Tuesday morning. He is the third defensive lineman to commit to Louisville in six days.

Previously a Nebraska commit, the Cards fought off Kentucky, Georgia Tech and others to land Sorensen's commitment.

A three-star strong-side defensive end from Fort Lauderdale, Sorensen is the No. 58 SDE in the Class of 2021 and the No. 123 prospect in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite

Unlike the other defensive line commits in the class, his game is slightly different. He might not be as speedy or agile, but he is exceedingly vicious at the point of attack. He played primarily at left end in University School's 4-3 defense, but he has some versatility on the line, also taking reps on the interior. His six-foot-four, 245-pound frame makes him little more ready for the college game than his counterparts, and he is also someone who can benefit greatly from growing out between now and when he enrolls.

RJ Sorensen's Junior Year Highlights

Sorenson is the ninth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the fourth defensive end. He joins:

