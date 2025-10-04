ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day has finally returned to the Derby City.
In just a couple hours, the Louisville football program will make their return to L&N Stadium after spending last weekend on the road. They'll face their first ranked opponent of the season in No. 24 Virginia, with kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST.
It's a matchup in which both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both the Cardinals and Cavaliers, with the ACC releasing their third and final availability report.
On the Cardinals' side of things, running backs Isaac Brown and Duke Watson have no injury designation ahead of kickoff. Both running backs were listed as "probable" in the first two injury reports.
Meanwhile, running back Keyjuan Brown and cornerback were designated as "game-time decisions" after being listed as questionable in the first two reports.
For the Cavaliers, punter Daniel Sparks and wide receiver Eli Wood were both removed for the report after both were "probable."
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- DB #7 Rodney Johnson
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
GAME TIME DECISION
- DB #13 Justin Agu
- RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
Virginia Cavaliers
OUT
- CB #1 Dre Walker
- WR #2 Andre Greene Jr.
- DB #7 Ja'Maric Morris
- CB #9 Jam Jackson
- WR #23 Triston Ward
- RB #28 Noah Vaughn
- RB #29 Davis Lane Jr.
- S #38 Armstrong Jones
- OL #50 Wallace Unamba
- OL #54 Makilan Thomas
- DL #56 Tyler Simmons
- OL #63 David Wohlabaugh Jr.
- OL #71 Monroe Mills
- OL #76 Brady Wilson
- WR #80 Trevor Ladd
QUESTIONABLE
- N/A
PROBABLE
- N/A
