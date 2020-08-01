Louisville Report
Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Though not a huge area of need in the current recruiting cycle, the Louisville Football program has been trying to secure a quarterback in the 2021 class with both redshirt junior Micale Cunningham & redshirt senior Jawon Pass set to exit the program relatively soon.

Well on Saturday the Cardinals finally got their guy, with three-star Class of 2021 quarterback TJ Lewis announcing that he was committing to Louisville.

The Cards fought off primarily UCF, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech & Georgia Southern for the Glynn Academy (GA) product; and he also held offers from Virginia, Boston College, Northwestern, App. State and others.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect based out of Brunswick, Lewis is the No. 11 dual threat QB in the Class of 2021 and the No. 38 prospect in the football-rich state of Georgia according to Rivals.

He might not have the most extensive offer sheet, but has some fairly impressive film. On designed quarterback option runs, he able to find the rushing lanes quickly and possesses good breakaway speed. As far as his passing abilities go, he displays a cannon of an arm and has decent accuracy on intermediate throws - but accuracy overall needs a touch of work.

TJ Lewis' Junior Year Highlights:

In class that now consists of twenty-two verbal commitments, Lewis is only the ninth commit on the offensive side of the ball. He joins offensive linemen Aaron Gunn, Zen Michalski & Michael Gonzalez, tight ends Vic Mullen & Christian Pedersen, wide receivers Demetrius Cannon & Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and running back Trevion Cooley.

