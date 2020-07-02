Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Three-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Thursday.

The Cardinals had previously made the Top 12 for the Dillon (SC) product, but primarily fought off in-conference foes Virginia Tech & Duke for Huggins-Bruce's commitment.

A six-foot-one & 163-pound slot receiver, Huggins-Bruce is the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, the No. 91 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 549 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Huggins-Bruce is a run-after-catch specialist, as he uses his speed & agility to turn screen passes, slants and other underneath routes into six points with ease. His shiftiness also allows him to create solid separation from defenders at the line of scrimmage. In his junior year for Dillon HS, he logged 997 receiving yards and averaged 19.9 yards per catch.

Huggins-Bruce is the nineteenth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the fourth offensive skill position player. He joins:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting Louisville Baseball's 2021 Starting Lineup

The 2021 college baseball season might be over half a year away, but it's never too early to project how Louisville's lineup card will look on Opening Day.

Matthew McGavic

Malea Williams brings length and athleticism to Louisville frontcourt

Forward is the final member of Louisville's 2020 recruiting class

samdraut

Report: Louisville to Headline 2021 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden

Louisville Basketball will reportedly be heading back to The Big Apple in the near future, and take part in the 2021 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina includes the Louisville men's basketball program in his list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football & Their Growing Georgia Pipeline

The Louisville Cardinals football program has experienced a modest amount of success out on the recruiting trail following the arrival of head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff, and the Peach State is playing a big role in it.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Baseball makes D1Baseball’s “Eight for Omaha” in 2021

Louisville Baseball might not have had a chance to compete for a national championship this year, but Kendall Rogers and Aaron Fitt over at D1Baseball believe the Cardinals will not have to wait long for another trip to Omaha.

Matthew McGavic

Conversations lead to education for Louisville coaches and players

Louisville players are encouraged to use their voices to be leaders in the community

samdraut

Louisville's Micale Cunningham changes habits to become a better quarterback

Quarterback passed for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt sophmore in 2019

samdraut

Louisville QB Coach Frank Ponce breaks down Cardinals' depth at Quarterback

The Louisville Football program will not be short on talent under center in 2020, and quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce had some noteworthy things to say about the Cards current depth chart at the position.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 QB Jaylen Henderson

The three-star prospect from California includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic