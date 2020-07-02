Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce commits to Louisville

Three-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has committed to the University of Louisville football program, announcing the decision Thursday.

The Cardinals had previously made the Top 12 for the Dillon (SC) product, but primarily fought off in-conference foes Virginia Tech & Duke for Huggins-Bruce's commitment.

A six-foot-one & 163-pound slot receiver, Huggins-Bruce is the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina, the No. 91 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 549 overall prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Huggins-Bruce is a run-after-catch specialist, as he uses his speed & agility to turn screen passes, slants and other underneath routes into six points with ease. His shiftiness also allows him to create solid separation from defenders at the line of scrimmage. In his junior year for Dillon HS, he logged 997 receiving yards and averaged 19.9 yards per catch.

Huggins-Bruce is the nineteenth prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the fourth offensive skill position player. He joins:

